$2 shop chain Two Dollar Things hikes prices storewide: Is inflation to blame?

Two Dollar Things now sells its products for $2.50, after increasing its prices from $2 earlier this month.

Two dollar shop chain Two Dollar Things has had to rebrand because it has increased its prices.

The 18-store franchise business is displaying signs in the windows of its stores across the country stating that all goods will be priced at $2.50 from February 1, a 50c increase.

The brand had made tweaks to its signage, adding a plus on its logo and storefronts.

READ MORE:

* Why NZers are ready to spend $9000 on a houseplant

* The Detail: Does our explosion in imported shopping events have an expiry date?

* Best methods to reduce sugary drink intake revealed - global study



Two Dollar Things is not the only $2 shop and discount retailer to hike its price in recent months amid rising inflation.

But Auckland University business school marketing expert Bodo Lang said some retailers were using the rising cost of living and high inflation as a convenient excuse to implement price hikes that were not based on legitimately higher supply costs.

Lang said Two Dollar Things would now be in an unfavourable predicament because consumers had come to know it as one of the few around that did still charge $2 for all products.

Supplied Signs on display in Two Dollar Things’ shop windows.

Everyone knew inflation was at record levels and rising costs were rife, but many businesses were using this as an excuse to put up their prices, Lang said.

”I’m surprised that they’ve priced for all the things up at $2.50. I think it would have been much smarter to say $2 and up, and try to retain some prices at $2 on some items because it is unlikely that underlying costs for all the products that they sell would have increased at that same rate.”

From a marketing and branding perspective, that was a lost opportunity, he said.

The brand could have retained it $2 position if it sold smaller quantities of the same goods, such as a 15-pack of clothes pegs for $2 rather than a 20-pack, or two metal straws for $2 rather than five, he said.

“I’m sure there is scope to keep some product at $2 – not all the costs would have increased – $2.50 just doesn’t gel and research has shown we like round numbers as they are eloquent and easy to process in our minds, so I think $2.50 and up is an awkward, poor decision, and it means they’ll have to change their branding which is a cost they have to wear, which of course they pass straight on to consumers, so it is a bit self-perpetuating.”

Two Dollar Things had been contacted for comment.

Supplied Bodo Lang says some retailers are disingenuously blaming price hikes on rising inflation.

Lang warned customers looking for a bargain could end up with products that were less durable.

“People often mistake a low price for being a bargain, but actually what we see so often is that product sold at a low price only last for a very short duration, and therefore you have to purchase them much more frequently, and you would have been way better off to pay twice or three times as much and buy good quality product that could last rather than cheap product that has to go to landfill quickly.”

Lang said New Zealand had a problem in that it valued cheap over quality, which affected the environment.