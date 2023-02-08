NZ Super defends paying out bumper $16.2 million in bonuses

NZ Super has defended paying out more than $16 million in bonuses to staff last year, which included a $559,260 bonus and incentive payment for its chief executive Matt Whineray.

The state-owned investment fund told a select committee it had paid a total of $16.2m in bonuses to its 190 staff in the year to the end June, which was far higher than the total of between $6.5m and $9.4m it had paid out in bonuses in any of the previous four years.

NZ Super had previously revealed in its annual report in October that Whineray’s total remuneration had jumped by more than 40%, from $996,545 to $1,401,663, over just 12 months.

That was due to a much larger bonus and an 18% rise in his base pay.

Annual bonuses of more than $100,000 were paid out to 34 staff, and 56 of NZ Super’s 190 staff received total pay over $200,000.

READ MORE:

* ACC suffers record $4.5 billion fall in the value of its investments

* NZ Super Fund pays $2.21 billion in tax

* 'Really good chance' of $5b offshore wind farm able to supply third of NZ homes



NZ Super fund chairperson Catherine Drayton was grilled on the bonuses when she appeared in front of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure select committee on Thursday.

National Party MP Simon Watts questioned whether they were appropriate, given the value of the super fund fell by about 7% to $55.7b in the year to June.

Drayton said she was very confident in the bonus system.

Stuff The money the Government has saved in the NZ Super fund has topped $60b for the first time.

The bonuses were calculated based on the fund’s returns in each of the previous four years and on how it would have performed in each of those years had it only invested passively in a benchmark fund, she said.

Last year’s bonuses were boosted both by the fund’s strong performance the previous year and the fact it did less badly than its benchmark last year, when the value of both shares and bonds fell globally, she explained.

Financial markets had recovered since the NZ Super posted its full year result and the value of the fund had bounced back to a “record high” of more than $60b at the end of January, Drayton said, while adding that the investment environment “continues to pose challenges for both us and our peers”.

Former commerce minister David Clark lauded the fund’s performance last year as “astonishing”.

The fund had performed “exceptionally well” by losing $4.5b less than its “reference portfolio” against which it benchmarks its performance, he said.

Drayton said New Zealanders were $34.6b better off than they would have been had the NZ Super fund never been set up in 2001 to help fund the future costs of superannuation and if the Government had instead used the money it had paid into the fund over the past 20 years to pay off debt.

Under questioning from Clark, Whineray said that gain would have been $18b higher and the fund would have been worth $84b in June had the Government not suspended making contributions to the fund between 2009 and 2017.

The National-led governments during that period suspended contributions in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and continued to do in the wake of the Christchurch earthquakes, out of concern over rising government debt.