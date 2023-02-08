Liquidators will move to bankrupt Eric Watson if he doesn't pay $57m debt

The liquidators of Cullen Investments are chasing former high-flying Kiwi businessman Eric Watson for repayment of $57 million he borrowed from his failed company.

In the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday, Justice Neil Campbell ruled in favour of the liquidators KPMG, noting it was a straightforward claim for money owing as a result of advances made to Watson over several years when he was a director of the company.

Justice Campbell said he was satisfied that Watson had no defence to the claim. Neither Watson nor his lawyer were present.

Leon Bowker of KPMG said they would now be looking to enforce the judgment.

READ MORE:

* Eric Watson plots possible bankruptcy and TV series from post-prison Ibiza

* The Detail: The downfall of businessman and 'flashy playboy' Eric Watson

* Jailed Eric Watson in 'good spirits', 'determined' to fight ruling, family says

* Eric Watson sentenced to jail in UK for contempt of court in Sir Owen Glenn case



“We have a court enforceable judgment against Eric Watson now. We will be looking to enforce that judgment and try and collect that money from him. In the event that he chooses not to pay we'll be looking to bankrupt him,” Bowker said.

He noted that the Official Assignee, which administers bankruptcies, could apply for help from overseas courts which could have implications for any assets Watson had overseas, as well as any New Zealand assets.

Watson has previously proved elusive when creditors have tried to serve legal papers, although he is believed to be in Ibiza.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's The Detail talks to Herald investigative reporter Matt Nippert, who has documented New Zealand businessman and 'flashy playboy' Eric Watson's fall from the top.

“We'll move as fast as we can to recover the money and we'll go from there,” Bowker said.