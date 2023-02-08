A phallic shaped radish and a block of Whittaker's signed by Ed Sheeran raise money for Auckland flood relief

Teddy's ready to get stuck into his Whittaker's chocolate - and he has another suggestion for a mug shot.

A signed block of Whittaker’s chocolate by superstar Ed Sheeran is one of many listings raising money for Auckland flood relief on Trade Me.

The city and surrounding regions were hit by unprecedented rainfall on January 7 which lead to homes being flooded, the deaths of four people and a number of events being cancelled.

As the city continues with clean up mode, a number of listings have been posted on Trade Me to help raise money for those dealing with the loss of possessions and homes.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the weird and wonderful products being auctioned off.

Whittaker’s Ed’s Sheeran special Ed-ition chocolate bundles

Musician Ed Sheeran is touring New Zealand, with his first show in Wellington amassing a crowd of 48,000 at Sky Stadium.

Whittaker’s made a special edition block of chocolate with Sheeran’s face on the wrapper just for him, after the British singer mentioned his liking for New Zealand chocolate on his Instagram.

But now the public can get their hands on one of five signed blocks being auctioned Trade Me by Whittaker’s.

Whittakers The public could get their hands on one of five signed blocks thanks to a Trade Me auction by Whittaker’s.

The block comes in a bundle, which includes a signed T-shirt and a year’s supply of Whittaker’s Chocolate blocks (which is actually just 52 blocks – not all you can eat).

Proceeds from the auction will go to Auckland City Mission - Te Tapui Atawhai, which who distribute the money raised, in association with Foundation North - Hapai Putea Oranga, to other local community organisations also delivering on the ground support to help those in greatest need across the city in the aftermath of the flooding.

The listings close at 8pm Sunday “and are already in hot demand, all seeing top bids of over $500 just hours after they were listed for $1 this morning,” a Trade Me spokesperson said.

A penis-shaped radish

Trade Me users love an odd looking food – and this penis-shaped radish is no exception.

The listing says the radish is 6cm long, including testicles, and was pulled out of the garden last week to much amusement.

screenshot Bidding on the 'radick' had reached $150 at about noon on Wednesday.

“No guarantees there won’t be a few extra wrinkles on receipt of your item, but it’s currently bathing in water in the fridge,” the listing said.

With a top bid of $150 at about 12pm Wednesday, this auction closes on Thursday night with all proceeds going to the Auckland City Mission Flood Response.

Original painting by Kirsty Nixon

Auckland artist Kirsty Nixon has listed an original 1010mm by 760mm painting titled Manuka on the hill Coromandel.

“The Auckland flood situation has been an emotional thing to witness. I want to help. In the past I have found the most effective way for me to do this has been to auction a piece of my artwork,” Nixon said in the listing.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the David Tua Foundation.

The auction closes at 9pm on Thursday and had a leading bid of $1700 early Wednesday afternoon.

Trade Me had also opened its Kindness Store with the help of the Red Cross, where users can donate anything from $10 to $100, to go towards helping equip evacuation centres, providing psychosocial and welfare support, and bringing in more Red Cross trained people where needed.