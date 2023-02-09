Why some people returned the cost of living payment and others didn't

The $350 Cost of Living payment was paid in three instalments last year. About 80,000 people mistakenly received some or all of those instalments.

Inland Revenue asked 80,000 people to return Cost of Living payments, but just 3.5% have so far fronted up with the money. Here's why, according to a psychologist.

Dr Dougal Sutherland​, a clinical psychologist and chief executive of Wellington’s Umbrella Wellbeing, said there were several possible motivations for both responses.

“For people who chose to keep the money, it could be that there’s a sense of it not belonging to anyone, so nobody is getting hurt. It’s just come from ‘the faceless government,’” he said.

“People may not see any moral imperative, either. If they see it like finding $50 – they didn’t ask for it, it happened by chance – they might not see anything wrong with it.”

In the vast majority of cases, the payments were sent out automatically without anyone having to make any claim or provide any information to Inland Revenue (IR).

New Zealand Parliament IR chief executive Peter Mersi explains the letters it sent to those it thinks received a Cost of Living Payment in error (video first published in November).

That meant some people who were mistakenly paid would have been unaware until IR got in touch, Sutherland said.

”There would be a lot of people who either didn’t notice the payment had gone into their account, or they just thought they’d had a good week,” Sutherland said.

”For some of them it will be difficult to find the money to repay it, and others might not feel it’s fair to ask them to because they didn’t ask for it in the first place.”

One person in that situation told Stuff last month they were not in a position to refund it, given that their mortgage interest payments had since jumped by $1300 a month.

On the other hand, Sutherland said, those that had repaid the money may better off financially or more civic-minded and thinking about how the money could have helped other people.

Political leanings would also play into it in some cases, with those who were supportive of the Government or the public service more inclined to pay it back.

“If you know someone working in public service, that personal connection might make you think about how it could impact someone’s job or how someone might be getting it in the neck.”

Sutherland said the relatively small amount mistakenly paid to individuals would have been a factor for some people.

The full $350 Cost of Living payment was paid in three instalments. However, it is understood the majority of the 80,000 people mistakenly paid received only the first payment, worth $116.67, or two of the three, totalling $233.33.

“If you got $100,000 instead of a few hundred, you would start think about how that amount could impact someone else,” Sutherland said.

“But also, Inland Revenue wouldn’t be letting that slide. It wouldn’t be a voluntary repayment, they would be coming after you and most people would choose to return the money before that happened.”