Netflix to crack down on account sharing in NZ later this month

Netflix announced a move to prevent account sharing in New Zealand, Canada, Spain and Portugal on Thursday.

Netflix will begin cracking down on people who are sharing their Netflix accounts in New Zealand later this month.

About a million New Zealanders are understood to have Netflix accounts.

But hundreds of thousands more are believed to be watching the service for free by logging on to the accounts of friends and families from a different location than the account holder, in contravention of Netflix’ rules.

Up to now, Netflix has usually limited itself to sending emails to people it suspects of sharing accounts.

But it will soon start asking customers to confirm their “primary location” when they next log on to Netflix and then block access to the account from different locations unless it appears those customers are simply accessing Netflix while travelling, or from a holiday rental.

Netflix will send emails to its New Zealand customers over the next three days outlining its policy, which it has previously implemented in Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile.

It also announced a similar crackdown on Thursday in Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Netflix US-based product innovation director Chengyi Long said the company had always made it easy for people who lived together to share their Netflix accounts through account features such as individual user profiles and by allowing multiple streams.

“While these have been hugely popular, they’ve also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix,” she said.

Netflix has about 230 million accounts worldwide.

But Long said that, globally, more than 100 million households were sharing accounts “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films”.

Setting up somewhere as a primary location, will simply involve pressing a confirmation button when a message appears on screen.

Long said customers would still be able to watch Netflix on their personal devices or on a hotel TV, for example, when travelling.

But it is understood the “primary location” feature would prevent access if an account was being logged into from a different location repeatedly, or for an extended period of time.

In Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile, Netflix’s policy has been to require that devices used to watch Netflix log on from the customer’s designated primary location every 31 days.

Netflix said customers who had second homes such as baches or who travelled frequently would be able to continuing watching at both if they opened the Netflix app on their mobile while connected to the Wi-Fi network at both their primary location and second location at least once a month.

Customers would be able to change their primary location themselves if they moved to a different address, Netflix confirmed.