Pregnant woman asked to work while on maternity leave then unjustifiably dismissed, Employment Relations Authority finds

A pregnant woman who was forced to go on maternity leave early because her boss didn’t want to work with a “big belly” has been awarded $22,000 by the Employment Relations Authority.

Maryna Bolgaryna worked at the Gizzy Aroha Function Restaurant and Bar, owned by Aroha Management, from 2018 until 2020.

Director Simon Ong took over the bar in 2019 after he purchased it from the previous owner.

Bolgaryna signed an individual employee agreement in 2019 and became the restaurant manager, but due to the change of restaurant ownership Bolgaryna had to apply for a new immigration visa in July 2019, because her previous visa was tied to the previous restaurant owner.

Bolgaryna had arranged with Ong to go on maternity leave at the end of September 2019.

But Ong asked her to start maternity leave early, because he did not want her to work with “a big belly”, the authority was told.

Although she was able to work until the end of the month, Bolgaryna agreed to start maternity leave from September 6.

The Employment Relations Authority found while she was on maternity leave, Ong asked her to do jobs for him from home, which she agreed to do.

She also advised Ong that she could do only 52 hours’ work within the period of her parental paid leave and not for the first 28 days after she gave birth.

On October 14, 2019 Ong’s wife asked Bolgaryna whether she could come into the restaurant and make coffees for customers because all the other restaurant employees had gone on strike.

Despite being one day overdue to give birth, Bolgaryna agreed to work because she wanted to support the business. She was in regular contact with Ong during her leave and did at least 40 hours’ work.

In January 2020, Ong contacted Bolgaryna to say he had found a new manager, despite her maternity leave finishing the next month. She had wanted to retain her position but asked to extend her maternity leave for another eight weeks to allow her to breastfeed her child.

Ong called Bolgaryna to attend a meeting in which he told her he was terminating her employment and the company would no longer support her visa applications. Bolgaryna and her partner left the meeting saying she needed time to get legal advice. But she then received an email saying that she no longer had a role with the business. The Employment Relations Authority ruled the dismissal was unjustified.

It also found Bolgaryna was owed for 20 hours of work she carried out prior to going on maternity leave and 40 hours she worked while on maternity leave.

The authority ordered Aroha Management to pay Bolgaryna $15,000 in compensation for the unjustified dismissal, a $3750 reimbursement of three months’ salary, $913 for the cost of obtaining a new work visa and $,031 in wage arrears.

The business was not represented and submitted no evidence during the proceedings.