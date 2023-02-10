Two more companies linked to Jacksco construction group go bust

Experts say we're still behind Europe, but one Canterbury builder is walking the talk.

Jacksco had over 100 staff when it went bust, now its parent company and another linked company specialising in kerbing and roading have also gone into liquidation.

Liquidator Stephen Lawrence, of PKF Corporate Recovery and Insolvency, was assigned on Wednesday to liquidate parent company Jackco Holdings Ltd and Auckand Hardscapes and Kerbing Ltd (AKH).

Lawrence said he could not give any information on how much AHK owed to creditors, how many projects the company had underway, or how many staff were affected.

He said an initial liquidators report would be released within five days.

The liquidations were voluntary, Lawrence said.

Simon Jacks is the sole director of all three companies, and the parent holding company.

Liquidators were appointed to equipment supplier Jacksco Ltd, and its related construction company, Jacksco Civil Ltd, on January 27.

Jacksco Holdings Ltd owns both companies and AHK in their entirety.

David White/Stuff JacksCo, which recently went into liquidation, helped build this building in Sylvia Park.

The holding company is part owned by the son of Simon Jacks, Robert Jacks (who has a 5% share), and Adrian Warwick, who was general manager of Jacksco Civil at the time it went into liquidation, and also has a 5% share.

Entities related to a former director of JacksCo and JacksCo Civil, Jonathon Bodman, owned a third of the holding company, and roughly 57% of the company was owned by Msonti Ltd, which is owned in turn by Hauraki Nominees Ltd – which is itself owned by two lawyers Linda Fox and Matthew Carson, of Carson Fox Legal.

AHK general manager Ian Williams, said the decision to liquidate had been made by company owner Simon Jacks.

It is understood AHK used equipment from Jacksco Ltd, and could not afford to keep operating with the equipment supplier having gone bust.

AHK appears to be the most recent construction company that has suffered as a result of what experts are predicting may be the start of a bust cycle.

Jacksco Civil owed Inland Revenue (IR) $350,000, $5.4m to ASB, and $3.2m to unsecured creditors, which included material suppliers and tradespeople.

Jacksco Civil was estimated to have $3.7m in assets at the time of liquidation, which did not include the value of materials, which was not yet known.

Jacksco, which also owned a civil construction plant, was estimated to have assets of $2.15m, although a large chunk of this was in the form of a loan receivable from Jacksco Civil.

The company was estimated to have more than $5.95m in motor vehicles, machinery, portable buildings and specialised equipment, although these were secured by a general security agreement.

The company owed ASB $5.4m, IR $132,000, and unsecured creditors $422,000.