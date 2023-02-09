Government's $3m for business flood recovery 'a drop in the ocean'

A government payout of $3 million for the businesses worst affected by the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods is a “drop in the ocean”, one business owner says.

Boutique furniture store Jeremy Dunlop hasn’t been able to throw most of his damaged stock away yet while he waits for insurance to come to the party.

He said he didn’t want to sound ungrateful, but he didn’t imagine his store Cuchi on The Strand would get much from a $3m pool split amongst all the affected businesses.

Even if it was in the tens of thousands, it would be a “drop in the ocean” amid the hundreds of thousands of dollars he’d need to reopen, he said.

“It depends how they spread it around, we’ll have to wait for the detail, but if it’s like their Covid-19 payment it’s a waste of everyone’s time.”

His comments came after Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced a $5m support package for Auckland businesses on Wednesday.

Most, $3m, is recovery funding, $1m is for mental health support and the final $1m is for business advice.

Dunlop said until he could start to deep clean his muddy floors and rid his showroom of the flies and stench of floodwaters, mental health support and business advice could wait.

David White/Stuff Jeremy Dunlop of Cuchi surveys a showroom full of unusable furniture.

“Mental health is a pretty important subject, and that’s all good but right now we don’t really have the luxury of that,” he said.

“It’s kind of hard to explain when you’re sitting here with muddy floors and flies and everyone going ‘hey, we’re thinking of you.’ Well that’s amazing, but I am still sitting here in the flies.

“Right now what I need is insurance to not drag the chain. From a mental health perspective, having clarity and guidance around that is the thing that is going to help the most.”

However, Sandringham dairy owner Ibrahim Ismail welcomed the $5 million support package.

He said any sort of financial help would make him save his business.

Stuff Sandringham dairy owner Ibrahim Ismail with flood-damaged goods in his shed.

“I have lost so much in the floods. We had water all over and a lot of stuff got damaged.

“I have two sheds full of flood damaged goods. Two rooms in this property stink so badly that we are worried about our health and well-being.

“We desperately need assistance.”

Ismail said it would be extremely hard to continue the business if nature calamities keep hitting the city like this.

“We are picking up the pieces. I don’t think any business owner is thinking of going for a counselling service. All we need is a good financial support to continue the business.”

Stuff A workman clears ruined stock from the Refined Living store in Parnell.

Speaking from the Cook Islands, Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said it wasn’t up to central government alone to pay for the urgent rebuild across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Insurance companies and banks had stepped up too, as had Inland Revenue, he said, so a $3m recovery payment across several thousand affected businesses could work.

“I think it’s certainly enough for now,” Bridges said.

He said after conversations with the relevant ministers, it was clear there could be more money on the cards if it was asked for.

He expected insurance claims to cover well over half of what businesses would need, with the government fund contributing only a small part of the recovery effort.

For those businesses who were under insured or uninsured, or whose insurance lapsed without their noticing, it would go a long way, he said.

“What the insurance companies and banks do is a bigger part of the picture.”

But it was still too soon to say exactly how the thousands of affected businesses can start to access a portion of the funds.

He expected the criteria could be guided by how banks were offering flood relief, by setting guidelines like ensuring the business was in a state of emergency zone and that the majority of income was affected.

Westpac, for example, launched a $1m flood relief fund and eligible businesses can apply for up to $2500 cash grants.

ASB is offering $2000 payments for anyone with red or yellow stickered homes.

One of the agencies tasked with distributing funds is the Pacific Business Trust. Chief executive Mary Los’e said the amount is a “vital step”.

“Pacific businesses owners can continue to contact PBT for the wraparound flood response services PBT offers by calling 0800 287 7526.”