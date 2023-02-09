Government's $3m for business flood recovery enough, Simon Bridges says

A government payout of $3 million for the businesses worst affected by the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods should be enough, the Auckland Business Chamber has said.

Speaking from the Cook Islands, Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges said it wasn’t up to central government alone to pay for the urgent rebuild across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Insurance companies and banks had stepped up too, as had Inland Revenue, he said, so a $3m recovery payment across several thousand affected businesses could work.

His comments came after Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced a $5m support package for Auckand businesses on Wednesday.

Most, $3m, is recovery funding, $1m is for mental health support and the final $1m is for business advice.

“I think it’s certainly enough for now,” Bridges said.

“I don’t want to say it’s a good start because that sounds like we definitely will go back and I don’t necessarily think that [they will], but it’s enough for now.”

He said after conversations with the relevant ministers, it was clear there could be more money on the cards if it was asked for.

Stuff A workman clears ruined stock from the Refined Living store in Parnell.

But Bridges would prefer the $3m was enough and that businesses were back on their feet sooner rather than later.

He expected insurance claims to cover well over half of what businesses would need, with the government fund contributing only a small part of the recovery effort.

It’s not meant to be an insurance scheme, he said, but for those businesses who were under insured, or uninsured or whose insurance lapsed without their noticing, it will go a long way.

“What the insurance companies and banks do is a bigger part of the picture,” he said.

But it was still too soon to say exactly how the thousands of affected businesses can start to access a portion of the funds.

Bridges said everything happened so quickly, but he expected to see the systems ironed out “within days”.

“We want to make sure it’s the simplest process with the clearest criteria possible,” he said.

It was too soon to say whether there might be a minimum or maximum amount dished out per application.

He expected the criteria could be guided by how banks were offering flood relief, by setting guidelines like ensuring the business was in a state of emergency zone and that the majority of income was affected.

Westpac, for example, launched a $1m flood relief fund and eligible businesses can apply for up to $2500 cash grants.

ASB is offering $2000 payments for anyone with red or yellow stickered homes.

With the news of another extreme weather event potentially around the corner, Bridges acknowledged the added uncertainty and worry on businesses.

“We have to take these things as they come,” he said.

Parnell Business Association’s general manager Cheryl Adamson said without more information on how to apply for the money, she didn’t have much to say.

“The fund, although welcome, seems really a small amount to go around the amount of businesses that have been affected,” she said.

“It is sensible that they have decided to use current networks to expedite the process, rather than set one up especially to administer this.”