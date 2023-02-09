Backlash over Netflix crackdown may prove more huff than puff, expert says

Lawyer Rick Shera believes Netflix will have done its homework and expects many of those threatening to cancel their subscriptions will instead exhibit a high degree of inertia.

Netflix appears to be within its rights cracking down on customers who are sharing their accounts with friends and family in different households, an intellectual property lawyer says.

Lowndes Jordan partner Rick Shera said he also doubted that a high proportion of Netflix users who are threatening to cancel their accounts in the wake of the crackdown would follow through.

Netflix announced on Thursday morning that it would soon start asking customers in New Zealand, Canada, Spain and Portugal to confirm their “primary location” when they next logged on to Netflix.

It then plans to block access to the accounts from different locations unless it appears those customers are simply accessing Netflix while travelling or, for example, from a second home or bach.

Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to be sharing Netflix accounts in New Zealand in contravention of Netflix’s rules and some threatened to cancel their subscriptions when commenting on the change on social media.

But others voiced for support for Netflix weeding out what some described as “freeloaders” from its service.

Shera said he assumed Netlfix would say all they were doing was putting in place technical measures to enforce terms and conditions they already had, which they had a right to do.

In any case, like any online platform, they had the right to change their terms whenever they wished if they gave notice to people “and then people can leave if they want to”, he said.

“A combination of those two points, I think gives them the right to do what they're doing.”

Shera said he had seen threats from people who said they would cancel the service, but he forecast there would be a high degree of inertia given that people usually paid their Netflix bill via a standing order.

“They might also be in middle of a series that they want to continue watching, so I suspect there will be less fallout than what is being bandied about at the moment.”

Netflix would have done its homework on the crackdown, he suggested.

“I would expect Netflix will have done a lot of market research and a bit of testing to see what they think will happen.”

Netflix has said customers will still be able to watch Netflix on their personal devices when travelling or on a hotel TV, for example, and an account would only be blocked from a “non-primary” location if it was being logged into repeatedly, or for an extended period of time.

Customers who had second homes such as baches or who travelled frequently would be able to continuing watching at both if they opened the Netflix app on their mobile while connected to the Wi-Fi network at both their primary location and second location at least once a month.

Shera said the concessions, as well as the possibility of people accessing Netflix over a virtual private network, could make the crackdown harder to enforce.

“I think, technically, there will be some challenges for them”, as there always have been with such controls, he said.

Although entertainment services such as Netflix were not expensive compared to most household bills, people could be sensitive to pricing because of the way the market had fragmented, he said.

“People are saying ‘it might have been all very well when it was just Netflix’.

“But now there is such competition between Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple, Neon and other streaming services and in order to watch different shows you have got to subscribe to all of them.”

The combined cost could be more than people were paying for satellite TV before they had that choice, he said.

“I think people are feeling a bit frustrated by that.”