Owner desperate for Auckland Council to act as her red-stickered home teeters on brink of landslip on council land

Luci Harrison is calling on Auckland Council to do emergency work to buffer a landslip threatening her home before the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle at the weekend. The landslip is on council land.

Luci Harrison and her 83-year-old mother laid plastic sheets in the pouring rain and used guttering pipes to divert rain water in a bid to stabilise a huge landslip on Auckland Council land that threatens to send her home crashing into Parnell’s Ayr Park.

Harrison fears her home is doomed unless the council does emergency work to buttress its land before Cyclone Gabrielle brings more heavy rain in Auckland on Sunday.

Auckland Council assessors red-stickered her home, but Harrison has not been able to get the council to inspect the slip, let alone do emergency work to shore up the landslip, and release the “dam” of water created by it.

“They are either flat out, or they don’t think it’s urgent, or they don’t know what to do,” Harrison said, speaking at 4pm on Thursday.

She fears time is running out for the council to act as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the city.

“I just look at the weather report, and I cry. It’s just horrific. It’s not going to stop,” she said.

The wooded bank below her lawn has become a cliff, and each day more earth was gone, or another tree has fallen down, she said. Her vege patch is hanging over by a thread, and yellow hazard tape is stretched across the front of the deck.

STUFF Luci Harrison's home is teetering on the edge of a landslip on land owned by Auckland Council. She fears her Parnell home will slip into Ayr Park if the council do not do emergency repairs before Cyclone Gabrielle brings more heavy rain to the city at the weekend.

“Surely if this house is not saved, it’s going to cost more than some retaining wall,” Harrison said.

Auckland Council deputy mayor Desley Simpson, who is Harrison’s local councillor, said she was doing everything she could to help Harrison.

“My heart goes out to her,” she said.

Simpson was confident the council experts would get to Harrison’s home before the cyclone’s expected arrival on Sunday.

TODD NIALL/Stuff Deputy Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson speaks to media on Tuesday.

But she said there were so many landslips, so many red-stickered homes, and the council only had so much manpower. It was having to prioritise work.

At 8am on Thursday morning, there were 278 red-stickered homes, with 33 in the Orakei ward where Harrison lives, Simpson said.

“Help will come,” she said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

After this story was published, Auckland Council said it would visit the site on Saturday.

The work Harrison did with her mother was on the advice of her insurer Vero, which she praised for its rapid response.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Luci Harrison surveys the plastic sheeting she and her 83-year-old mother laid in a bid to prevent rainwater seeping into the ground above the landslip that threatens her Parnell home.

But Harrison said the insurer was powerless to get the council to act, and also told her it could be some weeks before the Earthquake Commission, which can pay for emergency repairs to land to prevent further damage, sent its assessors round.

Harrison’s home was red-stickered on February 3, and she was given 30 minutes to get the things she needed to leave.

What followed was a frantic 30 minutes as friends and neighbours helped her grab what she needed. A friend has taken her in, but being shut out of her home has hit her income hard.

She ran her photography and pilates businesses from her home, and derived extra income from having a boarder.

She contacted the council about putting her rates on hold, but it told her she would have to agree to a payments plan.

She contacted Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), with which she has a mortgage, but instead of getting personal support, it sent her a hardship form after she was on hold for about two hours.

Stacy Squires/Stuff BNZ is offering a targeted assistance package to people affected by severe weather and flooding in the Auckland region and Upper North Island.

After she posted about her experience on social media, BNZ had been in contact with her.

She feels the council and banks should have set up priority lines for people in the worst circumstances, including people red-stickered from their homes.

She feels the council should have immediately put on hold rates payments from owners of red-stickered homes.

“How can they make me pay, when the council land’s at fault, and the council has kicked me out of my house?

“You would think after Christchurch there would be systems in place,” she said.

Harrison does not know if her home will be saved, but she’s learned enough to think people in red-stickered homes need to network to share their stories, knowledge and advice.

On Thursday she started the Auckland Red Stickered Houses 2023 Flooding Facebook group in hopes of forming a supportive community.

screen grab/Stuff Aucklander Luci Harrison has set up Auckland Red Stickered Houses 2023 Flooding Facebook page to build a community of people to share stories, comfort and advice with.

Harrison used a photo of her home poised at the top of the slip threatening her home as the image for the Facebook group.

Though trying to get help from the bank and the council had been exhausting, and the threat of further wet weather had been terrifying, Harrison said she had been deeply touched by the help she has had, including from her people in the neighbourhood.

“The neighbours have been amazing,” she said.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Luci Harrison's home is picture-book pretty, but it is red-stickered because a landslip on Auckland Council's Ayr Park threatens it.

She also praised workers at the West Auckland Emergency Hub, where a friend who worked for the Red Cross took her when she was left homeless.

“They were amazing. I cried. They were so supportive, and amazing, and caring,” she said.