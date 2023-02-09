Crypto enthusiasts warned over suspected Ponzi scheme

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts are being warned to be wary of a suspected Ponzi scheme currently on a recruitment drive in Australia and New Zealand.

Diego Endrizzi, “presidential ambassador and global master distributor” for WeWe Global is scheduled to hold a promotional event in Christchurch on Thursday night.

On its website, WeWe Global claims to be a “multi-services platform” providing cryptocurrency products and services.

Members are offered a long list of bonuses and rewards, including a “direct bonus,” paid when a user in the member’s first level makes a purchase.

“Specifically, 5% of their every purchase will go straight to you,” the website states, indicating investments from new members are paid to existing members.

The Financial Markets Authority said neither WEWE Global nor its partner Lyopay were registered or regulated for providing their products and services to New Zealanders.

Those considering dealing with either firm should exercise serious caution, it said.

“We also reinforce this warning when people are considering attending events such as [in Christchurch].

”These companies are not registered to supply financial services in New Zealand, and the nature of the services they are offering is uncertain.”

The word Ponzi comes from Italian Charles Ponzi, whose 1920s investment scheme in America forever joined his name to faux investment schemes where one depositors' money is paid as returns to another with the pretence that it was legitimately earned from investing.

The classic feature of a Ponzi scheme is that early investors, who are gulled with huge fictitious returns claimed to be from investments in exotic or hard-to-price assets, become ambassadors for the scheme, often encouraging friends and relatives to join.