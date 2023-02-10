A cheap pair of sunglasses could be better for your eyes than those more expensive, Consumer NZ finds

Fair Go got optometrist Dr Andrew Collins to test sunglasses ranging from $12 to $400. (First published February 25, 2020)

A $12 pair of sunglasses from The Warehouse, Cotton On and Postie coudl offer the same, if not better, protection as pairs selling for more than $100, Consumer NZ has found.

The consumer watchdog tested 50 pairs of sunnies against the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard, for coverage, polarisation and lens quality. The requirements of the standard help to protect people against the harmful effects of radiation and glare.

It found men’s, women’s and children’s sunglasses which provided good protection and were sufficiently robust for $20 or less.

“We tested 50 pairs of sunglasses, ranging in price from $2 to nearly $200, and found almost half did not meet the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard for sunglasses and fashion spectacles,” Belinda Castles, Consumer NZ research and test writer, said.

Sunglasses should protect the skin around the eyes against skin cancer and reduce the risk of developing eye conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration, which can lead to blindness in later life.

“Sunglasses are a crucial part of our sun protection kit – but only 29 of the 50 pairs we tested were up to scratch,” said Castles.

The cheapies that passed the test included a women’s $12 pair from Postie, a $20 pair from Just Jeans, a $20 pair from Cotton On and a $2 pair from $2 Things.

Supplied These sunglasses under $20 passed Consumer NZ's testing.

A pair of Cancer Council glasses worth $75 passed with flying colours, as well as an $80 pair from Carve, and a $192 pair from Oakley.

But buying sunglasses from a discount store was risky business – only three out of nine pairs we bought were fit for purpose, Castles said.

A $140 pair from Pip Viper did not meet the standard as it had failed the astigmatic refractive power test, which could cause distortion and might cause headaches over longer periods.

A number of pairs of kids’ glasses under $20 also passed the test.

Consumer also found lacklustre results with knock-offs from overseas.

“The pairs we bought from Amazon and AliExpress failed a technical test.”

Sunglasses are not regulated in New Zealand, which is why the watchdog used the Australian Consumer Goods Safety Standard, but Consumer was calling for sunglasses to be regulated locally.

The New Zealand Association of Optometrists and the Cancer Society of New Zealand support Consumer’s stance.