Goodbye monstera: Our houseplant tastes are changing

New Zealanders’ taste in house plants is broadening, branching out from an initial love affair with monsteras and hoyas to tillandsia and carnivorous plants.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said search trends had shifted to different types of plants in recent months.

“In January we saw more than 3000 searches for tillandsia onsite, a 151% increase when compared with the month prior,” she said.

Tillandsias were known to be hardy and low maintenance and thrived in humid weather.There were 56 tillandsia plants for sale on the site, ranging from $1 to $145.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders' favourite houseplants and how best to care for them

* Indoor plants: A little ray of green light in a world gone mad

* Why NZers are ready to spend $9000 on a houseplant



“‘Carnivorous plants are having a moment on-site too, seeing over 4000 searches in January, up 121% month-on-month,” she said.

Searches for drosera plants were up 490% month-month in January, while nepenthes searches jumped 156% in the same period.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jenna Gray, co-owner of The Plant Project , says she’s noticed the houseplant industry gain popularity during Covid-19. Pictured with her daughter Ruby. (File photo)

“Despite the jump in demand for tillandsias, hoyas are still Aotearoa’s favourite, seeing a whopping 10,300 searches last month.”

The Plant Project co-founder Jenna Gray said the popularity of houseplants increased during the pandemic when people began to spend more time at home.

“As well as that, because so many people are renting homes in New Zealand where either you don’t want to invest in an outdoor garden as you don’t own the property, or you aren’t able to have pets, it seems plants are the next best thing,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Colin Kelly and his fiance own more than 1200 houseplants

Image-driven social media platforms such as Instagram also had an impact on the popularity of houseplants because people could show off their collections and meet other like-minded people from around the world.

Eftpos NZ figures broken down by Dot Loves Data shows increasing expenditure at nurseries and garden centres, with a peak in spring last year.

The number of transactions jumped from under 2000 a month in January 2021 to more than 8000 in October last year.

Siobhan Vermaak of New Zealand’s first plant subscription box, said her business was now averaging 100 subscribers per month.

“I think houseplants are so popular because they add a fresh and ‘homey’ vibe,” she said.

Huy Phan Mosteras are out – tillandsia and carnivorous plants are in.

The uptake in subscribers meant she had been able to grow the product line, with ideas to launch new subscriptions to include bonsai and herbs.

And she expected the industry and market as a whole to continue to grow.

“The indoor plant market will definitely continue to grow. New Zealand has a limited variety compared to the US market, but that will change. We’re seeing new species introduced all the time.”