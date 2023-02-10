Biscuit giant snaps up Nelson crisp company

Griffin’s, which made an initial investment in the company in 2017, has now bought the remaining Proper Crisps shares.

Nelson snack company Proper Crisps has been acquired by Griffin’s Foods.

Proper Crisps marketing manager Nikki Neate confirmed on Friday that Griffin’s, which made an initial investment in the company in 2017, had bought the remaining shares from co-owners Ned and Mina Smith.

However, with Proper continuing to run as a separate company, it would be “business as usual” for staff and operations in Nelson, Neate said.

Neate said the Smiths would continue to be involved in the business this year. However, a media statement said Proper’s general manager Andy Leonard would “lead the way”, while the Smiths’ son, Eddie would be part of the operations team.

Griffin’s stake in the company began with an investment six years ago. At the time, Ned Smith said the investment would allow the company to grow.

Proper Crisps launched in 2007, expanding quickly in terms of their factory footprint and their staffing levels. Today, the Nelson factory employs around 65 staff and uses around 25 tonnes of potatoes a day.

Over the years the company has launched new flavours and products including tortillas and crackers, and developed a compostable bag. They have partnered with other companies, including Hogarth’s Chocolate, who used Proper Crisps’ Kumara Crisps to develop a kumara chocolate bar.

At home and over the ditch, Proper Crisps’ biggest selling chip flavours are sea salt, and cider vinegar and sea salt.

About a year ago, Proper opened a factory in Yarra, Melbourne, after Australian sales doubled in 2021.

Griffin’s Foods Company began in Nelson in 1864, shifting their biscuit operation to Lower Hutt in 1938, the factory, where NMIT stands now, finally closing in 1988.

Today, Griffin’s is headquarted in Auckland and manufactures its own line of chips, nachos and cheese puffs. It also owns brands Eta, Huntley & Palmers, and Kettle chips.