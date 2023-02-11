How to get a Netflix subscription for $5 a month

There’s no such thing as a free lunch and with its crackdown on password sharing, Netflix is moving to stop non-subscribers dining out on its content.

The streaming giant has had a gutsful of people (believed to number in the hundreds of thousands in New Zealand alone) using the platform for free by logging into the accounts of friends and family.

Looming changes will link Netflix accounts to a “primary location,” making it much more difficult for subscribers to share an account with someone outside their household.

So, what are your options if your mate or your mum or your mate’s mum is about to cut your access to Stranger Things and The Crown?

READ MORE:

* Cheat sheet: How is Netflix changing and what does it mean for my shared account?

* Netflix pokes fun at password sharing in response to fake 'free subscription' offer

* How to binge watch at a remote bach



Netflix has announced an option for account holders to add up to two extra members at a different primary location for $7.99 per member per month.

While that’s cheaper than signing up for your own basic plan ($12.99 per month), it’s probably a bit much to ask your current benefactor to add to their bill. Time to set up an automatic payment.

But if you’re already paying for internet access, a broadband-Netflix bundle could be an even better way to go.

Spark has several fibre and wireless broadband plans that include “free” Netflix standard (usually $18.49 per month) and McAfee computer protection subscriptions.

Getty/Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto Netflix is moving to stop non-subscribers dining out on its content.

The eligible plans all include unlimited data and are open-term, so you can cancel at any time. Prices start at $65 per month for a wireless broadband option.

However, the plans are also all available sans streaming and security add-ons for $5 less each month.

Although that means Netflix isn’t actually “free” in the bundle deals, customers can still save about $160 a year on the cost of a standard plan while paying about average for their broadband.

For comparison, the monthly cost of an unlimited wireless broadband plan is $60 through Contact or 2Degrees and $65 with Vodafone. Add on a separate Netflix subscription and the total monthly cost increases to $78.49 and $83.49.

SUPPLIED The global giant's proposed crackdown on password sharing your final straw? Don't worry - there's plenty to entertain you elsewhere.

If the whole password-sharing-crackdown thing has got you so enraged you're not willing to pay Netflix a cent (not even by proxy), there are plenty of other streaming services to choose from.

Apple TV+ costs $12.99 a month and allows subscribers to share access with up to five family members.

Neon has plenty of big-name shows like Yellowstone, The White Lotus and The Walking Dead, with a basic plan costing $12.99 a month.

A subscription to Amazon Prime, which has more than 1500 TV shows and 8500 movies, costs $8 a month, while a Disney Plus subscription is $14.99 a month.