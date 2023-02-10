Retailers look to put their prices up, cut staff in bid to survive minimum wage increase

The minimum wage rise will force retailers and small business owners to raise prices and cut staff to be able to survive, Retail NZ says.

The minimum wage will rise to $22.70 an hour in April, the Government announced this week. It is currently $21.20 and in 2020 it was $18.90.

But a snap poll for Retail NZ showed the rise in wages will have a significant impact on retailers.

“The announcement of a significant increase in the minimum wage has not gone down well with retailers across New Zealand, with 88% disapproving of the Government’s decision to increase the rates,” Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said.

The poll found 69% of respondents would increase prices as a result, while 57% would reduce the hours of work available to their staff and 41% were planning to reduce staff numbers.

A fifth of retailers are considering reducing their store hours, and 17 per cent will consider closing their businesses entirely.

Comments from business owners in the survey say the mental and financial pressure the wage increase was putting on their business was damaging.

“Most of my staff are paid above the new minimum wage, but they too, will expect an increase to maintain the differential. That's where the expense comes in. Don't think the Government understands the expectations of employees already above the minimum wage,” one retailer said.

“It impacts our payroll at every level not just those on the minimum. Relativity is important and expected for everyone on our team. These costs have to be passed on to the consumer.

“Another retailer approved of the increase, but said over the last four years the increases had been too ‘heavy-handed’.

“It seems that the Government does not understand that all we do is pass on the cost to the consumer, or if we can't then we even may discontinue offering that service or being in that industry.”

The poll comes after BusinessNZ spokesperson Catherine Beard said the rise would be challenging, particularly for small to medium businesses.

“Since 2020, the minimum wage has gone up about 20%. Over quite a short period that’s not insignificant. What tends to happen is that it gets extrapolated through the business because you have to keep the wage relativity,” she said.

“With all the additional costs that businesses have had, with the supply chain, I think it does put the pressure on.”

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said the organisation had asked the Government to put the minimum wage increase on hold and was disappointed it had gone ahead with the change.

Although many hospitality businesses already paid above the minimum wage, few were paying 7% over it, she said.

“This is the largest increase in 17 years, off the back of Covid, and it just doesn't have an effect on minimum wage, it actually has a ripple effect all through the wages.

“To cover that, businesses are probably going to raise their prices, review their offerings and reduce their operating hours.”

However, many had “no wiggle room” and would struggle to cover the extra costs, which would lead to business closures, she said.

“Summer hasn’t been good for some businesses that would otherwise have expected to do well over the last few months.

“The majority in hospitality and some of the smaller motels don’t have any wiggle room. This could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, 100%.”