Construction firm goes bust, general manager starts another three days later

The heads of construction firms that go bust can start new companies immediately - provided they follow some rules, law firm director Brent Norling says.

On the same day liquidators were appointed to wind up Jacksco Civil Ltd, the company’s general manager Adrian Warwick created a new holdings company, WCC Holdings Ltd.

Three days after that, WCC Contractors was incorporated, and the newly-founded site preparation company was understood to already be operating.

An employment contract offered to a construction worker by the company has been sighted by Stuff.

Fortunes appear to have changed quickly for Jacksco Civil – in June the construction company had a Porsche GT4 race car sign-written with director Simon Jacks’ and Warwick’s names on the side, but come late-January the company collapsed with $9 million owed to creditors.

READ MORE:

* Two more companies linked to Jacksco construction group go bust

* Rain pushes Auckland construction firm with more than 100 employees into liquidation

* Liquidated company boss speaks out after homeowners share heartache



WCC Holdings is classed as a holding company that makes “passive investments in subsidiaries” and was incorporated on January 27. It owns WCC Contractors, which was incorporated three days later.

In both cases, Adrian Warwick presented the incorporation documents, and he is the sole director of both companies.

Warwick also owns the holding company’s parent company, Warwick Building Trustees Ltd.

Warwick declined to comment when asked about the new company, the speed with which it was created, or how Jacksco Civil funded the race car.

Google Street View Liquidators were appointed to wind up Jacksco Civil Ltd in January.

When Jacksco Civil failed, its sister company Jacksco Ltd, which supplied equipment, was also put into liquidation. Two other companies linked to JacksCo have also gone into voluntary liquidation since.

Norling Law director Brent Norling said a director or senior manager can legally start a new construction company after another goes bust, provided certain rules are followed.

Typically heads of construction companies could start new companies immediately, provided they did not breach phoenix company rules – meaning they could not share the name of the original company, or have a similar name that could be confused with the liquidated company, Norling said.

Breaching these rules was an offence.

There may also be restraints in the contracts of directors or managers, barring them from starting or joining competitors.

“The liquidators are able to enforce those restraints,” Norling said.

There were also rules around whether directors could purchase the equipment of the liquidated company.

If a senior manager of a liquidated company could be deemed to have a director-like influence on the company, the same rules applied.

The newly founded companies could also pick up the jobs of the liquidated company.

Norling said this could be a blessing, as other builders may be reticent to put their names to jobs where the quality of work already completed was not known.

“There’s no real loss to the company that’s in liquidation either, because usually liquidators would just walk away, and disclaim the contracts.”

Liquidators were unlikely to choose to continue builds, because the liquidators themselves were not from the industry, and managing construction sites was difficult for outsiders.

It was also generally OK for the new company to rehire staff of the liquidated company.

Supplied/Stuff Norling Law director Brent Norling says he suspects the construction sector is entering a bust cycle, and has seen demand from his services increase in the sector.

Norling said some would ask whether directors and senior managers should be allowed to start new companies straight away, given they had been at the helm when the previous company went bust.

However, Norling said these people had learnt from their mistakes.

The reason for failure was also often outside their control – such as delays during the pandemic, the weather, or the rapid rise of building costs.

“Just because a company went into liquidation doesn’t mean those at the helm were at fault, or negligent,” he said.