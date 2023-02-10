Investors now own 36 per cent of all Kiwi homes, new research shows.

A new website allows renters to find out how many properties their landlord owns, but despite using publicly available information, the Privacy Foundation say it breaches privacy principals.

The website, whatdoesmylandlordown.org, allows users to search the address of their rental, see its owners, and then see what other properties they own. Some users reported difficulty searching the website on Friday night.

New Zealand Privacy Foundation secretary Kent Newman said the website breached the law and ethics around privacy and the first step had to be taking the website down.

The creators of the website, who name themselves sunset_flowers, point to the conditions and standards of rental housing, and the accumulation of property wealth, as the justification for the system.

“Using publicly available information, this search tool enables anyone in Aotearoa to look up an address and view any additional properties owned by the landholder,” the website states.

“This gives renters, journalists, activists, and tenant advocacy groups a better picture of land ownership structures, the opportunity to discover multiplicitous (sic) offending, and the ability to seek accountability for exploitative practices.”

Newman said income, asset and property ownership inequality were well known issues in New Zealand, but the solution should come from lawmakers, and should not breach privacy principles.

He said one solution might be the publication by the government of properties that did not meet Healthy Homes Standards.

“Questions must be asked about how they have gathered and used information,” Newman said.

He said there were privacy risks involved in “scraping” personal information from publicly available sources and reuploading it.

”New Zealand has many public registers that are there for the public benefit.

“The abuse of these registers will inevitably lead to calls for additional safeguards and risks losing the great value they bring.”

The website states its information is sourced from Land Information New Zealand (Linz), and in accordance with is license for personal data.

”We are not associated with Linz or any other government department,” it reads.

In a blog post on Friday the website stated it had made privacy-related changes, including hiding the names of single-property owners, and creating a form that enabled users to obfuscate their name in records, should they want to.

The website launched on Wednesday.

“Since launching, the popularity of the tool has far exceeded our expectations, causing our server to malfunction on multiple occasions, and we have also been receiving emails at a faster rate than we have the capacity to respond to,” the creators said.

The blog post also pointed out the system was not searchable by name, and was not indexable by search engines, meaning the findings would not be used to inform the likes of Google searches.

Supplied Kent Newman from the Privacy Foundation says the website incorrectly identified his father as owning an entire apartment block.

“If you do not already know someone’s property address, you will not be able to find out any information about them,” the creators wrote.

Newman also said there were “numerous examples” of the website publishing inaccurate information.

These were primarily when owners shared common names like John Smith, or when an owner owned part of a multi-unit property, but were identified as owning the entire property.

“This poses a very real risk to people’s safety and reputation,” he said.

The website’s blog post identified the issue of shared names, and said property may be unsearchable due to missing entries in public data sets.

”We wish to continue the development of this tool.”

Stuff has tested the website, and results have appeared accurate. The creators have been contacted for comment.