Neighbour complaints prompt costly fight with council over home-based car-spray business

Thorne claims 21 of the vehicles council found on his property were vintage, collectables, projects or personal cars.

Lance Thorne had lived in sleepy Doyleston, in rural Canterbury, for more than a decade when a nearby property came up for sale.

In 2018, he and his partner bought the land, a former railway yard with its derelict house, tumbledown shed and large workshop.

In 2021, they relocated an old villa from Christchurch, planning to restore it. But the Selwyn District Council, responding to “complaints by members the public of an unconsented dwelling”, discovered in July of that year Thorne had not obtained the appropriate resource consent to move the house onto his property.

He later gained the consent and building permits required, but in December of that year, Thorne, moved his automotive spray-painting business into his home workshop, which the couple had turned from a huge shed into a traditional-American red farm barn.

That prompted more complaints from neighbours for, according to the council, “causing serious disruption to the street”.

Council enforcement officers arrived days later and, as the abatement notice he was issued states, “observed the garage on the property had the doors open and work was being carried out on a vehicle inside the garage. It was also observed that 25 vehicles were parked on the site”.

The notice says any industrial activity on the premises is in breach of the district plan, contravenes the Resource Management Act and is liable to prosecution. The council said it gave him a month to stop.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Doyleston resident Lance Thorne says an extended battle with the Selwyn District Council has cost him tens of thousands of dollars and ended with an agreement allowing him to continue to run his business on the site.

Thorne maintained most of the cars were for personal use, or vintage cars and collectables.

The list his lawyer provided to the council’s legal team includes a Suzuki Swift, Mercedes CLK500, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Surf, Nissan Laurel, Ford Falcon, Buick Roadmaster, Ford Fairlane, Bedford truck, fire truck, tractor, two three-wheel motorbikes and a ride-on lawnmower among their 21 vehicle personal fleet.

While Thorne’s property and much of the surrounding area is zoned as rural, directly across the road is a long-established seed factory, which sits on nearly 12,000m² of business-zoned land.

Supplied/Stuff The large building the previous owner built for use as a workshop and storage, which Thorne has turned into an American-style barn.

Over the next year, the dispute spiralled into a row that would see fines issued, neighbours involved, threats to seize vehicles, prohibit anyone living on the premises and lawyers called in on both sides.

In February 2022, council staff again arrived at Thorne’s home, this time issuing him with a $750 fine for “contravention of an abatement notice” and for storing “further vehicles” on the property.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thorne will be subject to site visits and reviews to ensure his business stays within 71.01 m2 of the workshop and 28.99m2 of the driveway.

In November 2022, the council took the feud to the Environment Court, seeking an enforcement order to force Thorne to stop operating the business, but both parties eventually agreed to an order allowing the operation of the paint and panel business, and storage of vehicles on the property.

Thorne said it has cost him $30,000 in legal bills.

Supplied This image, showing the ‘pond’ when Thorne bought the property, highlights the landscaping work since. Thorne has also retrospectively gained the correct consents for the house he moved onto the land.

Thorne said it was “mind-boggling” the council had spent so much “time, energy and ratepayers' money” in pursuing action against him – only to agree to him running the home-based business under the relevant rules.

Selwyn District Council is unapologetic.

Regulatory manager Susan Atherton said staff tried to help Thorne “gain compliance” and sought the enforcement order from the Environment Court as “a last resort”.