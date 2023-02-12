Auckland health clinic ordered to pay over $37,000 to wrongly dismissed vaccination assistant

In August 2021, the Whānau Ora Community Clinic testing centre on Druces Road, Manukau in South Auckland was busy doing Covid-19 tests. (File photo)

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered an Auckland community health clinic to pay just over $37,000​ to a woman it unjustifiably dismissed from her job as a vaccination assistant.

Mere Broughton’s​ dismissal in June by Whānau Ora Community Clinic Limited​ in South Auckland plunged her family into financial difficulties, said Alastair Dumbleton​, a member of the Employment Relations Authority.

Broughton and her family ended up having to move in with her mother-in-law as they could no longer afford a place of their own.

She said the clinic had told her she had been underperforming in her job, and had dismissed her with immediate effect at a meeting on June 30, 2022.

She said she was told she did not have to be given notice as she was within her 90-day probationary period.

However, Dumbleton said: “Ms Broughton had not been employed for 90 days or less, but had been employed for 106 days.”

Once Broughton had passed the 90-day probationary period, she had a notice period of four weeks when she should have been paid, Dumbleton said in a ruling published earlier this month.

The clinic offered no justification for the dismissal, Dumbleton said.

He found no evidence the clinic brought any shortcomings in Broughton’s performance to her attention to give her an opportunity to correct them.

Landing the job in March last year had been a big achievement for Broughton, who had been surviving on benefits since 2019.

“Getting back into the workforce was a huge accomplishment that left her feeling very happy and proud,” Dumbleton said.

Her dismissal came as a big blow. She enjoyed her job, and the uplift it brought to her feelings and self-esteem.

“Her boosted hopes were dashed all of a sudden, setting her back considerably, both emotionally and financially,” Dumbleton said.

“She had to return to being on a benefit to help support her young family, which included two school age children she had care of, and later a new baby born in November. To reduce outgoings, the family had to move into the home of her husband’s mother and share accommodation, a situation resulting directly from her grievances.”

Dumbleton said when the clinic failed to give proper notice or pay wages in lieu of notice, it increased the financial strain, as Broughton’s earnings were stopped on the day of dismissal without having the cushion notice was intended to provide.

“The distress caused by this factor is taken account of with others in assessing compensation,” he said.

Dumbleton ordered the clinic pay her $20,000 compensation, $12,725.86 for the wage loss, $3907 for wages in lieu of notice, holiday pay of $1008, and interest on the lost wages, wages in lieu of notice, and holiday pay.

The clinic’s director, George Ngatai, and manager, Raewyn Bhana, attended an ERA investigation meeting, Dumbleton said, but evidence was not taken from them.

Ngatai and his wife of more than two decades, Raewyn Bhana, ​have both received Queen's Service Medals (QSM) for their community work. They founded Whanau Ora Community Clinic​ in 2014 to make healthcare more affordable.

Ngatai has also pursued political ambitions, running as a National candidate in 2002 and switching to Hannah Tamaki’s Vision New Zealand​ party in the 2020 election.