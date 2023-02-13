Moving company ordered to pay injured worker $58,617 after unjustified dismissal

An injury to Tovio Ugone led to an ACC claim, and unjustified dismissal by his employer.

A two-and-a-half-year ordeal for a moving company employee injured at work has ended with a $58,617 payout after an investigation by the Employment Relations Authority in Wellington.

Tovio Ugone​ was an operations manager at Star Moving’s​ Wellington Depot, but hurt his knee on the job in June 2020​.

He went on to ACC, but in August 2020​ when he told his employer he would be able to work on restricted “sedentary” duties, the company told him his job was gone.

Its managing director Stuart Biggs​ told Ugone that due to his extended absence, and a restructuring of the Wellington depot, the company had decided to disestablish his role as operations manager.

Ugone complained to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), which ruled the company not only dismissed him unfairly, but went on to make unsubstantiated claims against him.

Rowan Anderson​, member of the ERA, rejected the company’s claim Ugone’s redundancy was genuine, and also dismissed Biggs’ “unfounded accusations” seeking to cast Ugone as paranoid.

“Additionally, spurious allegations about substance abuse and alleged impropriety by Mr Ugone were made without any reasonable basis for such claims,” Anderson said in a decision published earlier this month.

“The supposed disestablishment of Mr Ugone’s role was disingenuous, he was dismissed from his employment without consultation, and that dismissal was both substantively and procedurally unfair,” said Anderson.

Biggs claimed the company wanted to engage with Ugone, and that he made fair and reasonable attempts to call or contact the injured man.

But Anderson said: “Star Moving produced no records of such communications or attempts to call or contact Mr Ugone. Star Moving had every opportunity to provide such evidence to the authority but did not do so. Mr Biggs’s evidence, to put it bluntly, does not stack up.”

Anderson said he found Ugone’s evidence was “honest and genuine”.

He noted that ACC recorded Ugone had suffered “low self-worth attached to his loss of income and subsequent financial struggles to provide for his family”.

Anderson found Ugone was blamed by the company for having to take time off work to recover from a workplace injury.

He said Ugone may have been able to return to work in August 2020.

“Any assertions to the contrary made by Star Moving were made without any consideration as to the actual injury, medical information, or the duties required of the role,” Anderson said.

He ordered Star Moving to pay Ugone $28,275.09​ for wages lost as a result of the company’s actions, and in compensation, and pay $848.25​ into his KiwiSaver account.

He also ordered the company to pay Ugone $27,500​ in compensation for hurt and humiliation.

And, after finding Star Moving had broken employment law when it failed to provide Ugone with a copy of his individual employment agreement, Anderson fined the company $6000​ with $4000​ going to the ERA, and $2000​ to Ugone.