Slight slowing in supermarket supply costs, but it could be a blip

The cost of groceries continues to rise, and the supermarkets want people to know much of that is driven by increases in the prices they are paying to their suppliers.

The rise in the cost of getting groceries onto supermarket shelves slowed in January, says economist Brad Olsen.

In December the prices Foodstuffs was paying to its suppliers was rising at an annualised rate of 10.6%, but in January that rate slowed to 10%​.

While that might seem to hold out a glimmer of hope for shoppers trying to put food on the table, Olsen warned shelf prices would continue to rise.

Olsen compiles the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index​ which tracks increases in the prices the supermarket chain has to pay suppliers and wholesalers to stock its shelves.

He said supermarket suppliers did not move prices in the first few weeks of the year, and it was unclear whether the slowing in supermarket supply cost increases would continue in February.

“The usual summer cost change moratorium was in place until the end of January, and, so it’s still unclear if supplier cost pressures are stabilising,” Olsen said.

Moratoriums were used by many companies and industries over the holiday period.

That meant the number of items increasing in cost in January remained lower than normal, Olsen said.

“Just one third of the average number seen in the second half of 2022,” he said.

In January 3396 products bought by Foodstuffs rose in price. That compared to 1442 in January 2020 when inflation was low, and Covid-19 was yet to be officially recorded.

The supplier cost index is calculated using data on more than 60,000 products sold by Foodstuffs, which operates New World and Pak ‘n Save supermarkets.

Olsen said factors driving the supplier cost increases included stubbornly high fuel prices, bad weather, and labour cost increases - though those were not spread evenly.

Danielle Grant/Supplied Pak 'n Save Wairau was temporarily closed after extensive flooding in the January 27 floods.

During 2022, 36% of all roles in the economy saw a pay increase of 5% or more, but 34% saw no change in pay rate at all, Olsen said.

The fastest increases supermarkets paid to suppliers was for fresh produce. In January, that increased at an annualised rate of 22%.

“Recent bad weather across the country is expected to reduce production and yields of some food items which, combined with sustained inflationary pressures, will keep supplier costs high,” Olsen said.

Higher prices for suppliers did not necessarily translate into increased profits for suppliers, Olsen said.

“Every month, the index tracks what it costs supermarkets to buy the goods to put on the shelf. Previous analysis shows that supplier costs are the major component of supermarket prices, representing two-thirds of the on-shelf price.”

It’s not only local suppliers charging supermarkets more.

International food prices haven’t started to drop, and have instead plateaued, Olsen said.