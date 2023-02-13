Supermarkets and retailers close, while parcels could be delayed as upper North Island is battered by Cyclone Gabrielle

Meteorologist Chris Brandolino explained what the North Island can expect from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Some supermarkets are without power, retailers have shut up shop and parcels could be delayed as Cyclone Gabrielle thrashes the upper North Island.

Widespread power outages across Northland have forced Countdown Pahia Central and Countdown Tikipunga to remain closed on Monday. Nearly 30,000 households were without power in Northland and the Far North on Monday morning.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience, and we will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so,” a Countdown spokesperson said.

“We know there is likely to be further disruption due to the cyclone and the safety of our team and customers remains our absolute priority. If there are any further changes to store hours these will be updated on our website.”

Online deliveries could be affected and customers would be notified if their deliveries were delayed, the spokesperson said.

A number of New World supermarkets closed early on Sunday night as the cyclone began to hit.

On Monday, New World One Rahi was open but would close early at 6.30pm. In a Facebook post it said a number of staff were struggling to get to work.

New World Mangawhai was also open and had back up power so would continue to trade in the event of a power outage.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said it would provide updates throughout the day.

Retailers throughout the upper North Island would probably be closed on Monday after spending the past few days preparing for the cyclone to hit.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said there would be disruption and was asking customers to be understanding and shop nicely as the cyclone passed through.

“Most retailers won’t be able to open if they have no electricity, and some team members may be unable to get to work. As a result, some businesses may be closed,” he said.

“In particular, there are no specific issues with supply chain, and we are encouraging people to shop normal.”

Those in Whangarei who were looking for products to help with flooding were out of luck because Mitre 10 Mega Whangarei was forced to close at 9am on Monday due to flooding in the surrounding area.

“High tide is at 1pm and the closure is precautionary, with the safety of team members and customers front of mind,” Mitre 10 spokesperson Jason Picard said.

“Our other Northland stores, in Kaitaia and Kerikeri, remain open at this stage.”

NZ Post couriers and posties were operating as normal on Monday, providing it was safe to do so in there area, but there was the chance of delays.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Auckland supermarkets are open and operating as rain pours over the city during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Recent severe weather conditions in the upper North Island, combined with higher volumes in the network after recent public holidays continued to delay some deliveries in Northland, Waikato and Coromandel, an NZ Post spokesperson said.

If the weather continued to deteriorate, people should consider delaying sending perishable items until later in the week.

The Maungawhau delivery depot was closed because of flood damage and alternative delivery arrangements were being put in place. But this would result in mail delivery delays in Auckland’s central suburbs, she said.

Some Box Lobbies, Collect My Parcel locations and NZ Post stores were also closed, and people wanting to send packages were asked to contact them by phone to check opening hours before visiting.

The cyclone comes two weeks after Auckland was battered by record-breaking rainfall that caused a number of supermarkets and businesses to close because of flooding.