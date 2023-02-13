Contact Energy posts $7m loss in wake of Ahuroa gas storage disappointment

Contact Energy has kicked off the reporting season for the major power companies on a dour note, reporting a net loss of $7 million for the sixth months to the end of December, due to a write-off.

Chief executive Mike Fuge said the company had decided to take a $86m after-tax hit to recognise that the underground Ahuroa Gas Storage Facility in which it has an agreed to store gas, would not be able to hold as much gas as it had expected.

Without the write-off Contact would have posted a $79m net profit.

Its operating profit for the half year fell by $76m, to $246m, with Fuge blaming lower wholesale prices, lower renewable and thermal generation and increased operating costs.

The three other major ‘gentailers’, Meridian, Mercury and Genesis, are all expected to report an increase in their operating profits over the next three weeks.

Analyst Forsyth Barr had forecast Contact would post a $244m operating profit, and has estimated that the operating profits of the four big power companies during the six months to the end of December combined would rise 22% to just over $1.4b.