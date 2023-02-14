Man finds himself $71,000 poorer after drinking sessions with 'friend'

The drinking sessions proved to be an expensive mistake.

Heavy drinking and the error of trusting a friend with his bank card have left a man $71,000​ poorer, a case note published by the Banking Ombudsman shows.

The man was depressed at the time following the end of a relationship, and he and his friend would have “drinking sessions”, during which he would give his card to his friend to use.

His friend used it to make around $12,000 of online purchases between October and December 2021.

But during that period, $60,000 was also withdrawn from the man’s accounts, mostly from bank branches.

The man believed his friend had probably got his passport, and pretended to be him to make the transactions.

He only realised he has lost so much money when he was contacted by his bank in December 2021.

It thought it detected unusual activity on his debit card, and wanted to check it was him making the purchases.

The man asked his bank to reimburse him for the money he had lost, and when it wouldn’t, he complained to the Banking Ombudsman, which investigated last year, and has now published a case note on its decision.

The bank, which is not named in the case note, maintained the man was at fault for breaking its terms and conditions.

These forbid people from letting others use their cards, including friends and family members.

But the ombudsman also found the bank had evidence that it was the man himself who had made the $60,000 of withdrawals, mostly from branches.

The bank did not have CCTV footage of the transaction at its branches as it only kept footage for a limited time.

However, the man was well-known to staff at the bank, and the transactions were authorised with a pin or a signature, and the bank had also checked his passport to identify him.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden concluded the man was responsible for the transactions.

The bank said the man’s friend had stolen from him.

But it did not appear to think the man genuinely didn’t realise he had burnt through so much money himself.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden says banks’ terms and conditions require people to take reasonable care with their payment cards.

It even decided to make a “goodwill” payment of $1000 to the man, reducing the amount he was poorer by to $71,000.

The ombudsman said such payments were sometimes made to enable a dispute to come to an end.

In its guide on cards and pins, the Banking Ombudsman says banks typically cover any loss for customers, if they take reasonable care of their card and pin, and report any loss promptly.

“If you haven’t taken reasonable care, you are unlikely to recover the money. Protecting your cards and pins is therefore vital.”

Reasonable care did not mean knowing where your card was at every moment, but it did mean not leaving it unattended out of the house, or anywhere a thief could get at it undetected.

”Don’t tell anyone your pin, and that includes family members, police or bank staff,” it warns.