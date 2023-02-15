Pilots demand better runway checks during bad weather after a jet hit runway lights during Auckland floods

The Airline Pilots Association wants “wholesale implementation” of high-tech equipment at airports to provide accurate data on flooding, ice and snow.

Pilots say extreme weather from climate change highlights the need for better monitoring of wet runways.

The Airline Pilots Association (Alpa) is also unhappy that its members have only just gained access to data from Wellington Airport runway sensors installed three years ago to measure water levels, and they want similar technology installed nationally.

Airport flooding and runway conditions have come under scrutiny following the storm which two weeks ago forced the closure of Auckland Airport after terminals were inundated, and an Air New Zealand Boeing 777-300ER hit runway lights and burst a tyre on landing, sparking an investigation by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

Alpa president Andrew Ridling said that up until a few days ago, pilots were unaware they could get real time data from Wellington runway sensors, and the standard of information they provided on water levels was much better than the “gumboot and ruler” system in use at other airports.

During the Auckland storm on January 27, a pilot wanting to know the depth of water on the runway during torrential rain, which affects braking and take off weights, was told it was halfway up a worker’s boot.

“Pilots flying in to Auckland are now asking for a ‘GDR’, a gumboot depth report,” Ridling said.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) document on assessing runways suggests using a $1 coin, which is just under 3mm thick, to check whether water is deep enough to begin affecting aircraft braking, takeoff and landing weights.

supplied In 2020 Wellington Airport installed nine runway sensors to accurately measure water, ice and snow, but pilots say it was just by chance they recently got access to the real time safety information.

Ridling said pilots were concerned about runway reporting standards nationally, and after making enquiries through aviation networks, Alpa discovered an online link transmitting real time data from they Wellington Airport sensors, which it circulated to pilots on Sunday.

A new more accurate global runway reporting format (GRF) required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) was long overdue for roll-out in New Zealand by air traffic service provider Airways NZ.

Because GRF was not ready when the Wellington runway sensors came online three years ago, the airport made the web-link available to airlines free of charge, but Ridling said no one told pilots of its existence, or that they could use it.

Airways said further software development was required to enter data from the Wellington Airport sensors into its system for transmission to aircraft.

An Airways spokesperson also said the data was not in a format commonly used by New Zealand air traffic controllers and pilots, but it planned to have that sorted by November to meet Icao requirements which were prompted by aircraft skidding off wet runways.

However, Ridling said the excellent data from the Wellington sensors was readily understood by pilots who use similar systems overseas, and he wanted GRF, already in use in places like Fiji, implemented as soon as possible.

Each third of the runway is assigned a code for surface conditions ranging from 0 (very slippery) to 6 (dry), and the resulting runway condition code gives pilots guidance on braking and stopping distances.

The NZ Airports Association represents 46 airports around the country and chief executive Billie Moore said they already had “robust” procedures for assessing and reporting on runway conditions.

They supported Icao’s demand for a standardised format, and had been discussing it with CAA for a number of years.

The Wellington Airport technology based on highway sensors was a joint project between the airport and MetService, and both parties cited commercial sensitivity when asked what it cost.

Moore said simple tools such as acrylic rods and discs could be used to measure water, and she did not expect runway monitors to be the solution for all airports.