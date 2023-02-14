Cyclone Gabrielle: The unexpected things your insurance might cover

Knowing what you’re covered for and how to get it can speed things up come insurance claim time

With Cyclone Gabrielle lashing the North Island, many people are more focused on getting through the storm than getting familiar with their insurance policy.

But knowing exactly what you’re covered for and how to get it can speed things up come claim time.

These are some of the unexpected things your insurance could cover and how to claim for them:

My power is out and might not be back on for days. Can I claim for spoiled food?

While food can actually last a surprisingly long time in a full freezer if you open it as little as possible, it will all thaw and spoil eventually.

If you've had to throw out half the contents of your fridge or freezer because of a power cut, your contents insurance may cover the cost of restocking.

Insurers recommend taking photos and making a list of the food to make it easier at claim time.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Floodwaters inundated Tyler Croft and Amy Axford-Hooker's Westport rental home. They had no contents insurance. (First published July 21, 2021)

Can I make repairs to my home to make it safe to live in?

Temporary 'make safe' repairs to make your home safe and weathertight, such as boarding up broken windows, are generally OK with insurers – just try to take photos before you start.

Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO) Karen Stevens​ said insurers could have differing opinions to homeowners on what qualified as “essential.”

“For example, pulling up and getting rid of carpet and furniture. If in doubt – check it out with your insurer.”

What if I can’t make it safe? Can I get help with accommodation costs?

Some policies – not all – offer temporary accommodation cover. In most cases, the cover only applies if you were living in the house at the time the damage occurred and had to move out because of it.

If you find yourself in that situation, ask your insurer about temporary accommodation cover under your house or contents policy.

What about my fur baby?

If you need to put a domestic pet into a boarding facility, your policy may also cover that cost.

The Financial Services Council club of insurers surveyed the public on the main reasons why people were underinsured.

How do I document the damage?

Photographs are key. When it’s safe, check your house, car and property for damage. Take photos of anything damaged by flooding, wind or power cuts caused by the storm, including any spoiled food.

According to the IFSO, key things to photograph include:

Your mailbox, to confirm the location of the damage

The front, sides and back of your home and outbuildings (like the garden shed)

Any damaged contents in, or on, these buildings

Any model or serial number where visible on damaged contents included in the claim

Any damaged land (retaining walls, bridges, culverts etc)

Where flood water reached its highest point within your property

I’m not much of a photographer, can you give me some tips?

The IFSO recommends claimants:

Use multiple angles

Use wide shots and zoom in on specific details

Include a tape measure in the shot to show the size of the item or damaged area

Timestamp your photos. If you are using a digital camera, ensure the date stamp function is on. If you have printed photos, note the date the photo was taken on the back.

Is that all the documenting done?

Not quite. You should also make a list of all the damage and dig out relevant receipts if you have them.

Stevens recalled a case where a homeowner made a list of all damaged items she’d thrown away and sent it to her insurer, with nothing else to show they ever existed.

“Because there is no proof in these cases that the items were owned by the claimant, the insurer was quite within its rights to say, ‘Unfortunately, you’ve got to give us something more than just a list,’” Stevens said.

“Photos of items claimed, and/or receipts if you still have them, are much more compelling.”

What else can I do to speed up the claims process?

Be thorough, Stevens said.

“There’s no such thing as a silly question – if you don’t know what’s covered, go ahead and ask. Check exactly what you need to do to make a claim.”

Providing the right information will save time when insurers and assessors are under pressure due to the sheer volume of claims.