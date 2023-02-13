Fletcher Building says bad weather has hurt trading, profits

Fletcher Building’s Brian Civil Perry team was on hand to help Auckland International Airport clear water from the terminal and unblock drains following last month’s flooding. (File photo)

Fletcher Building says its profitability has been dented by the extreme weather over summer.

The building supplies and construction company lowered its expectation for full-year operating profit to between $800 million and $855m, from its previous forecast for at least $855m. The forecast excludes significant one-time items. That’s still ahead of the $756m it reported last year.

“While the underlying performance of the business is strong, trading in New Zealand in January-February has been heavily impacted by the adverse weather events,” chief executive Ross Taylor said in a statement to the NZX.

Shares in Fletcher Building fell 5.7% to $5.11 in midday trading on the NZX.

Northern New Zealand is being buffeted by Cyclone Gabrielle with heavy wind and rain warnings, just weeks after torrential rain inundated Auckland and the northern North Island.

The January 27 storm broke all previous rainfall records and caused widespread damage. January was the region’s wettest month in history, smashing the previous record set in 1869.

Immediately following last month’s flooding, Fletcher Building said that a few of its manufacturing plants had been closed temporarily to ensure safety and some clean up was required on site, but all major sites were still ok to keep running.

Its construction teams had been hard at work supporting the cleanup.

Brian Civil Perry staff were on site at the flooded Auckland International Airport complex to help clear water from the terminal and unblock drains, while Higgins road maintenance crews had worked across Auckland, the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty to safely maintain road access and to manage road closures.

“I want to acknowledge the great efforts of all our Fletcher Building people, particularly those who sprang into to action following recent and ongoing significant weather events in the North Island of New Zealand,” Taylor said.

“Our teams quickly mobilised and did an outstanding job repairing vital infrastructure and securing our sites, in very challenging conditions. Through their efforts, they have made a real difference for our customers, people and communities who have been impacted by the flooding.”