Chicken products will be harder to find this week, Tegel warns

Chicken will be in short supply this week.

Already in short supply, fresh chicken is likely to take another hit, Tegel has warned.

Tegel Foods’ New Plymouth factory was closed by a power cut for several hours on Tuesday morning as the region was battered by strong winds.

Although it had returned to normal operation, Tegel was warning customers that production had been affected and there would likely be reduced supply of fresh chicken products this week.

New Plymouth was the largest of Tegel’s three poultry factories and produced a significant portion of Tegel’s fresh and frozen chicken supply to the North Island, and all of its sausages.

“Tuesday’s temporary shutdown at New Plymouth will definitely affect our supply of fresh chicken products,” Yvonne van Nes, chief commercial officer for Tegel, said.

“We want our retail customers and their shoppers to know that our fresh chicken products will be harder to find this week. Our frozen chicken products are less affected and can be supplied from our other sites. We are working very hard to limit the impact of this disruption,” she said.

Tegel chief executive Egbert Segers said its supply of fresh chicken to supermarkets was normal and enough to meet demand at the start of the week.

But fresh chicken had been in short supply on some supermarket shelves for the past week.

Poultry Industry Association of NZ executive director Michael Brooks said public holidays, staff shortages and increasing demand had resulted in low stock.

”The storm will not help any food industry, so yes [it’s] tight but manageable,” he said.

Stuff Tegel’s New Plymouth plant was closed on Tuesday due to the cyclone.

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said its drivers and supplier partners were doing their best to safely get their deliveries to where they need to be nationwide.

He encouraged North Island customers to only buy what they needed for a couple of days and customers in the South Island continue to shop as they normally did.

The current weather conditions meant some North Island produce was affected and there would be delays in shipping product between the North and South Islands, but it was too early to tell how this would affect availability, he said.

“Some of our suppliers who manufacture products have also been having challenges. We ask customers to be understanding if their first choice isn’t available when they shop.”