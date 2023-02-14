Retired man spends two hours trying to return Cost of Living Payment

Payment coding snag turned what should have been a simple refund into a hassle, says retiree.

Inland Revenue has acknowledged some people faced challenges returning Cost of Living Payments, after a Southland man complained it took him nearly two hours to do the right thing.

On January 17, the tax department wrote to about 80,000 people who it believed had wrongly received one or more of the $116.67 payments, asking them to repay the money if they weren’t eligible.

But up to last Friday only 3266 done so, and IR has made clear that it will not take any action against those who don’t unless they have acted fraudulently – meaning it is essentially appealing to people’s sense of fair play.

A recently-retired Southland man said it took him nearly two hours to check the letter wasn’t a scam and to refund a payment, because of a problem with the instructions he received from IR.

READ MORE:

* Why some people returned the cost of living payment and others didn't

* IR asked 80,000 people to return Cost of Living Payment. Only 2772 did so

* Warning over 'convincing' Cost of Living Payment email scam

* Inland Revenue asks more than 80,000 people to return cost of living payment



IR’s letters asked people to return payments by using the feature in their online banking service to make a payment to IR, or alternatively to make a direct credit to IR’s bank account.

But the Southland man said Westpac’s pay-IR function required customers select a “payment type” from a drop-down menu, and returning a Cost of Living Payment was not one of the options.

New Zealand Parliament IR chief executive Peter Mersi explains the letters it sent to those it thinks received a Cost of Living Payment in error (video first published in November).

They then found they were unable to make a direct credit because Westpac’s online banking service would not allow them to load IR as a new payee, instead displaying an error message that said that account already existed.

He had to call IR for advice on how to make the refund.

After dropped calls and about 30 minutes on hold he was advised to pay the refund through the pay-IR function but to code it as if it was a payment of income tax due in 2023, he said.

He said he had not wanted to do that without first receiving advice as he assumed IR would not know why the payment was being made or what it was for.

But he suggested few people would have bothered to go through the steps he did, given that IR had made clear it would not chase people for the money, describing the rigamarole as a serious time-waster.

Westpac was contacted for comment and has been preparing a response.

An Inland Revenue spokesperson said it was aware that some people had challenges making online repayments, but believed most were able to easily make them using the instructions it had provided.

“There were two payment options in the letters given to customers and when people contacted us we gave them a third payment option which was to use the ‘pay now’ function using the ‘INC 2023’ option.”

IR would not say whether customers of any banks other than Westpac might have faced the problems the retiree described, saying it didn’t comment on other organisations.

Stuff is aware that at least some other banks have had “Cost of Living Payment” available as an option in their drop-down menus when making a payment to IR.

Another person who received one of IR’s repayment requests complained they had been told by IR to return a Cost of Living Payment that they should not have received as they were out of the country, and then to apply for a subsequent payment of the same value that they had been entitled to get but didn’t.

That was “bureaucracy at its finest”, he said.

IR’s spokesperson said it assessed eligibility for each of the three Cost of Living Payments separately.

“That’s why someone who returned from overseas during the time of the payments would be asked to repay one payment and then submit the information to show they were eligible for the second or third payment.”