Construction company that went bust bought Porsche race car before liquidation

A construction company that went bust in late January owing nearly $9 million to creditors has had a Porsche race car seized by liquidators.

Liquidator Steve Lawrence confirmed the car, which had been identified as a Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport, and which was sign written with the company’s colours and logo, had been seized by PKF Corporate Recovery & Insolvency as it sought to recoup money to repay creditors.

“We have secured it and taken appropriate steps,” he said.

Three other companies related to Jacksco Civil Ltd have also gone into liquidation recently, including the parent holding company and Jacksco Ltd, which supplied machinery, and had liquidators assigned on the same day as Jacksco Civil Ltd, on January 27​.

The first liquidators report into Jacksco Civil stated Covid-19 and recent bad weather contributed to the company’s failure, and prior to being taken down, the company’s website said it had more than 100 employees.

Lawrence was not able to say which company owned the car, or how much the car was worth.

“We are still looking into which entity purchased it,” he said.

He said he understood the car was bought for advertising and marketing opportunities.

Images posted on Facebook on June 15 (about seven months before the company was put in liquidation) by the sign writers show the names of the company’s managing director, Simon Jacks​, and general manager, Adrian Warick​, were written on the side windows.

Warick declined to answer questions on the vehicle, and Jacks did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for GT New Zealand said the car did not race in its series, and a spokesperson for the Pirelli Porsche series also said the club was not aware of the team.

Lawrence did not know whether the car had ever been entered into a race series.

A spokesperson for Porsche said the vehicle was for racing, and was not road legal.

“Unfortunately we cannot provide an estimate of its value as these types of vehicles tend to be traded privately or directly between owners and not via the official Porsche centres,” the spokesperson said.

A similar model made for use on public roads was listed on Trade Me with an asking price of $125,000.

The first liquidators report suggests Jacksco Civil owed ASB more than $5.4m, owed Inland Revenue more than $132,000, and owed unsecured creditors over $422,000.

Jacksco Civil was estimated to have $3.7 million in assets at the time of liquidation, which did not include the value of materials, which was not yet known.

Jacksco Ltd, which also owned a civil construction plant, was estimated to have assets of $2.15m, although a large chunk of this was in the form of a loan receivable from Jacksco Civil.

The company was estimated to have more than $5.95m in motor vehicles, machinery, portable buildings and specialised equipment, although these were secured by the way of a general security agreement.

