Food prices appeared to be stabilising ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

The likely impact on food prices of Cyclone Gabrielle is not yet clear.

Food prices rose only 0.3% in January, after taking into account the normal seasonal variation in prices at that time of year, Stats NZ has reported.

However, that was before any impact on prices that may now be felt from the damage to crops caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The annual increase in food prices remained in double-figures in January, with prices up 10.3% over the year, and in absolute terms prices rose 1.7% in the month of January, Stats NZ said.

But former figure was down from an 11.3% annual increase in December and largely reflected price increases that had already occurred last year, while the latter figure mainly reflected the fact that prices usually rise steeply in January.

The seasonally-adjusted increase of 0.3% in January was the equal-lowest monthly increase since a small dip in prices in October 2021 and built on the downward trend since the seasonally-adjusted monthly figure spiked at 1.6% in October last year.

Grocery food prices, which make up the bulk of Stats NZ’s food price index, rose 11% over the year to January, while the price of restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food increased at the slightly slower pace of 8.3%.

The price of fruit and vegetables has 16% rocketed over the year to January, while m

Stats NZ consumer price manager James Mitchell said the annual increase in grocery food prices was mainly driven by higher prices for cheddar cheese, eggs, and potato chips.