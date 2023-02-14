Parcel and postie services halted in a number of regions until weather improves

Courier and postie services have been suspended in a number of regions.

Your item will get to you, it may just take a few more days than it would at normal times, NZ Post has warned after it halted its mail and parcel services in a number of regions.

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said all mail and parcel deliveries were suspended in the Northland, Coromandel, Whakatane, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Taranaki areas.

“As we work through the full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, we’re expecting delivery delays to extend across the rest of this week.”

Courier and express deliveries have recommenced in Auckland, but mail and rural delivery runs remain suspended.

“As a national state of emergency is declared, NZ Post will today continue to review and monitor its operations within cyclone hit areas – keeping the safety and wellbeing of our people and contractors at the heart of any decisions made.

“Your item will get to you, it may just take a few more days than it would at normal times.”

Last week, when the weather warnings were first put in place, Main said NZ Post set up a central incident team to coordinate its preparations and response and to keep staff safe.

NZ Couriers had also stopped a number of services.

Due to no inter-island flights operating on Monday night, freight had not been moved and a decision on whether flights would go ahead on Tuesday night would be made late in the day, its website said.

No freight got through to Whangarei , the Far North, Gisborne or Wairoa overnight on Monday. In the Hawke’s Bay contractors and staff were unable to get into work due to flooding, so no day runs were operating in the region.

There was also no services into the Coromandel, Thames, Whitianga or Whangamata area, nor to Whakatane, Ohope or Opotiki areas. There was also disruptions to deliveries in the greater Hamilton and Bay of Plenty areas.

In Taranaki, deliveries to Hawera, Stratford and the Greater Taranaki area would not be completed, as it was unsafe to drive due to high winds. Deliveries would be completed around New Plymouth as safety allowed.

A cautionary approach was being taken in greater Auckland - with areas being assessed for safety before couriers started deliveries. Warkworth was cut-off due to flooding and slips.

Aramex and Poste Haste had temporarily halted all services in Coromandel, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Northland, Taranaki and Whanganui, while the Aramex Auckland and North Shore depots were experiencing major disruptions.