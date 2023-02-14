Cyclone Gabrielle: Petrol stations hit by power cuts

Cyclone Gabrielle took out power to tens of thousands of homes and some petrol stations in Northland.

Northlanders planning to rely on petrol generators to get through power cuts could face another problem, with Cyclone Gabrielle also taking out electricity to petrol stations across the region.

Z Energy spokesperson Kiri Shannon​ said on Tuesday afternoon two of its stations in Northland were closed due to power outages.

The affected stations were Z Kaikohe and Caltex Whangārei.

Stations with backup generators continued to operate, Shannon said.

“While we are seeing some disruption across our network due to road closures and power outages, stock levels in the Northland region remain healthy, and we are working hard to mitigate the impacts of this disruption,” she said.

Windy.com This windy.com animation shows what the cyclone will do next.

“Safety remains our top priority, and we are working with local authorities in the affected areas to follow their advice. Our thoughts are with those impacted by these extreme weather events.”

In a statement on its website, GAS said several of its stations in Northland were closed due to power outages.

The affected stations were: Ahipara, Bream Bay, Matauri Bay, Paparoa, Pukenui Wharf, Ruatangata, Tikipunga, Towai, Waitiki Landing and Whangaroa.

A Gull spokesperson said none of its Far North sites were affected, however three stations north of Auckland – at Wellsford, Kaiwaka and Helensville – were closed.

At the time of publication, BP and Mobil had not responded to a request for details of station closures.

Cyclone Gabrielle cut power to tens of thousands of homes across Northland when it slammed into the region on Monday.

Lines company Northpower said its network had suffered “catastrophic damage” and about 30,000 customers were without power on Tuesday.

High winds, flooding, slips and downed trees were making restoration attempts difficult and, in some cases, impossible, it said.