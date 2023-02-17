Construction firm with over 100 staff enters voluntary administration

The heads of construction firms that go bust can start new companies immediately - provided they follow some rules, liquidator Brent Norling says.

Last week another construction firm with over 100 staff entered voluntary administration.

Bryan Williams, the administrator who took over the struggling A H Construction Services Ltd on February 7, said the intention was for the company to complete its current contracts, after which a decision would be made over whether the company would be wound up.

If the company did fold, it would join 183 other construction companies that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) recorded going bust between the start of August and the end of January.

A H Construction Services specialises in site preparation for commercial builds.

Williams said it was likely assets would be sold off to pay creditors. He said it was too early to say what had led to the company struggling.

“There is a historical issue that has to be dealt with, which as prompted the director to initiate the administration,” he said.

Industry players, including Master Builders, believe the industry may be entering a bust cycle, as the easy credit of the Covid era dried up, and the cost of materials and labour jumped.

Despite the volume of construction companies going bust, MBIE manager of system strategy and performance Micheal Warren said liquidations were not a good measurement of the state of the sector.

He pointed out the total number of construction companies had grown from 73,032 in December 2021 to 77,487 in December 2022.

MBIE’s 2022 State of the Building and Construction Sector report, which found three‐ quarters of business owners or managers were confident their business would still be operating in two years, with most having plenty of work for the next year.

“This is supported by continued high numbers of building consents which shows planned work within the sector remains strong,” Warren said.

However, recent data suggests a drop-off in new consents.

There were also potential issues from falling consumer demand, with worsening finance among customers, rising building costs, and the availability of preferred building materials all creating concern.

One man who sees the signs of a bust cycle coming on is Norling Law director Brent Norling.

He had worked in liquidations for 11 years, and said in 2019 construction industry failures made up about a quarter of his firm’s insolvency work.

Today, such liquidations made up around 70%.

Norling said there had been another change since the pandemic. Before 2019 a failure was often due to incompetence of directors or senior staff.

“Post-2019 and 2020 onwards, with everything that’s happened with Covid and all the downstream effects of that, often businesses are failing through no real fault of their own,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff Norling Law director Brent Norling says construction companies are often started by people who are great on the tools, but do not understand business, or how to price jobs correctly.

“They’ve had a lot of changes they couldn’t control and couldn’t predict.”

A silver lining of recent severe weather events was the repair work and insurance jobs which might help cushion the industry, and provide tradies with work who might have found themselves without.

Norling said he saw a lot of tradesmen undercutting each other on the price of jobs, which contributed to some liquidations.

“They under-price, and sometimes they under-price to the point where there’s just no profit in it, and they don’t realise until they get to the end of the job, and they have to do the next job to pay for that job.

“There’s cash flow, but there’s no profit.”

This created a lag between the job that caused the insolvency and the formal insolvency.

“They are usually robbing Peter to pay Paul, and it’s usually the IRD debt that increases during that period.”

He said Inland Revenue (IR) was far more generous now than it had been with debtors in the past.

“Pre-Covid when we were in negotiations for an IRD debtor, we would generally get outcomes where you could get interest and penalties written off and a payment arrangement on the core tax.

“Now we’ve negotiated interest and penalties written off, plus core tax, plus time to pay. It’s the core tax write off – to the taxpayer it’s outrageous but as a lawyer who acts for those clients there’s really good results available now to the ones who are being proactive in negotiations.”

He said there was a risk of moral hazard sneaking into the industry, as more builders put off paying tax because they knew they could probably get reductions later on.

In essence, IR’s willingness to compromise risked incentivised bad behaviour.

“A lot of the insolvencies we are seeing now have pre-2019 IRD Debt.”

Fixed price contracts were also often the nail in the coffin for struggling builders, with recent cost increases often making such deals untenable.