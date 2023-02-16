The industries that are 'recession-proof' in New Zealand

Some industries may get through a recession in better shape than others.

After a year of pay rises and a job hunters’ market, some workers are turning their focus to whether their jobs will last through a recession.

The Reserve Bank is forecasting a recession this year and expects the employment rate to drop sharply. Official unemployment rose to 3.4% in the December quarter, from 3.3% in the September quarter.

Seek senior economist Matt Cowgill said while no industry was fully “recession-proof”, there were some that would survive better than others.

“The Reserve Bank is forecasting that the unemployment rate will rise quite sharply in 2023. If that happens, more employers will let staff go, and jobs will be harder to find for those out of work.”

So what are the three industries you want to be in to survive the recession with a job?

Healthcare and medical

According to Seek, the healthcare and medical sector was the most recession-proof industry in New Zealand.

“People still need to access healthcare even during a period of slow economic growth, so demand for healthcare workers will remain strong during a recession,” Cowgill said.

Jobs in the healthcare and medical industry were also the most in-demand in the country.

A registered nurse was the most in-demand job with an average salary of $75,768, while a healthcare assistant was the 19th most in-demand job, with an average salary of $51,944.

Farming, animals and conservation

The agricultural industry was the second-most recession-proof industry in New Zealand, according to Seek.

This was down to the fact that it was a high-quality food provider and people still needed to eat regardless of how the economy was going.

Agricultural jobs were the most viewed listings on Trade Me last August.

A Federated Farmers spokesperson said rising pay rates, a healthy outdoors and physical lifestyle, not being stuck in commuter traffic, and the satisfaction that came from working in a sector that put food on the table for people were some of the attractions for the industry.

Most workers were provided with accommodation, power, phone, food, meat, milk, firewood and a private vehicle.

The dairy industry had a mean salary of $64,658, beef and sheep workers earned $62,352 and arable $65,498.

Education and training

According to Seek, education and training is one of the most stable industries in the country.

Not only will teachers still be required to work and remain in high demand, even during periods of uncertainty – but people still want to further their studies and advance their skills during a recession.

A school teacher has an average starting salary of $51,358 to $61,794 depending on qualification, while the maximum salary is $90,000.

Other industries that had in-demand jobs included administration and office support, retail and consumer products and hospitality and tourism.