Kāinga Ora made almost 800 applications to the Tenancy Tribunal last year

Public housing agency Kāinga Ora made nearly 800 applications to the Tenancy Tribunal over problems with tenants last year.

Out of the 798 applications, 632 were for rent arrears, 203 for compensation or damages, 194 were for refund of bond, 108 for termination of tenancy, 74 for remedy of breach, 49 for abandonment and 16 for failure to allow entry.

The Tenancy Tribunal had more than 20,000 applications overall in 2022.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) spokesperson Allan Galloway said there were other claim types raised, however these were a small amount and were not provided for privacy concerns.

It was also possible that applications which were withdrawn before mediation, or a Tenancy Tribunal hearing, were also included in the data and one application might contain more than one claim type.

Kāinga Ora spokesperson Shannon Gatfield said it had 62,000 public housing tenancies across the country, making it the country’s largest landlord.

“The 798 applications we made to the Tenancy Tribunal equates to just over 1% of all our tenancies and less than 5% of all landlord applications received by the tribunal last year – so we’re talking about a very low proportion of our customers.”

She said the entity worked to engage with the tenant and resolve matters directly when they arose, however occasionally it needed to use mediation or the tribunal to achieve the right outcome.

“Wherever possible, we will attempt mediation with customers before proceeding to a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.”

Some situations could only be resolved through the tribunal. For example, if a property had been abandoned or if Kāinga Ora needed to apply to claim some of a bond at the end of a tenancy to contribute towards any debt or damage, it had to do that through the tribunal.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Community-based welfare agencies, such as The Salvation Army, also worked with tenants who were at risk of breaching their tenancy conditions to help them remain in their homes under a programme called Sustaining Tenancies.

The programme’s service providers worked with tenants on issues that were putting their tenancy at risk, such as struggling to pay their rent, mental or physical health concerns, addiction and family violence.

Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) housing spokesperson Alan Johnson said Kāinga Ora had a “difficult balancing act” when it came to tenants.

“There is, I think, a small number of Kāinga Ora tenants whose lives, lifestyles and circumstances are quite chaotic and disrupted and who as a result behave poorly towards their landlord and neighbours.

“Kāinga Ora has a difficult balancing act ensuring that the anti-social behaviour of these people does not impact too much on neighbours.

“Providing decent housing to our most vulnerable people has significant challenges which most of us don't appreciate, and it is important that this is considered in any critique of Kāinga Ora’s performance,” he said.