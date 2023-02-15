Sandbag listing backfires on business helping community

Many local businesses put profits aside to care for the community, Dwayne Broomhall says.

A trades company is reminding people that not everything is as it seems, after it received backlash for selling 50 empty sandbags for $160.

Dwayne Broomhall of Northland business Trade Workwear and Safety said his team, along with other organisations, produced more than 3000 free sandbags in the lead-up to Cyclone Gabrielle and sandbagged home and businesses in Dargaville until 11.30pm on Tuesday.

But a post to Facebook offering 50 empty sandbags for $160 was shared to a local community Facebook page and caused an uproar. Some people said they would boycott the business for trying to make a profit during a natural disaster.

Broomhall admitted the post could have been better worded, but said it was aimed at the business’s commercial clients and not at individuals who had been affected by flooding.

“We have clients, such as contractors and traffic control, that were looking for sandbags for commercial purposes,” he said.

“We thought it was a good call to offer them bags if they needed them and at a commercial level.

“We could have worded it better that’s for sure.”

Dwayne Broomhall/Supplied Sandbags are loaded onto pallets to be distributed to communities for free.

But Broomhall and his staff had been cooking breakfast for flood-affected people on Wednesday morning, and was beginning to plan for de-sandbagging when the floodwaters receded.

“It won’t affect our business. Our community knows who we are.”

American company Grainger had also raised eyebrows on Trade Me for listing for eight five-metre-wide Quick Dam flood barriers with a buy now price of $723.99.

Emma Boom/Supplied Northland was lashed by strong winds and heavy rain during Cyclone Gabrielle.

A pack of two smaller 1.5 metre barriers from the same brand cost just $49 at Mitre 10. Grainger also listed a Quick Dam flood barrier emergency kit for $403.59.

Trade Me head of trust and safety Hannah Bryant said the listing price for the product had not increased since November.

The listing also included taxes and shipping from the United States, she said.

During the pandemic Trade Me introduced a natural disaster and emergency policy which stopped listings that attempted to make an excessive profit during a disaster or emergency.

“Our teams have been monitoring the site to ensure Kiwis can access the things they need during this weather event, at a fair price,” she said.

“While we have not yet seen any listings that are attempting to make an excessive profit from Cyclone Gabrielle, our trust and safety team continue to monitor the site."

If site users saw anything that did not look right, she encouraged them to use the “community watch” button at the bottom of the listing.

Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said generators and power banks were the biggest trending searches on the site right now.

“Yesterday alone we saw 7400 searches for generator and hundreds of searches for power banks.”