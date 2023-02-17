Full extent of flood damage to vineyards won't be known for days

A flooded vineyard in Esk Valley, Hawke’s Bay. Agri-economist Nathan Penny says it is too early to say how Cyclone Gabrielle might affect the $1.9 billion wine export industry.

Vineyards have been hit hard by flooding, but it is too early to say how damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle might affect the $1.9 billion wine export industry.

Many vines in the key growing regions of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne were completely submerged during the cyclone, which struck just weeks before the start of the grape harvest.

And with communications and access to some vineyards still cut off on Thursday, it was too early for anyone to know the exact magnitude of the damage, Westpac senior agri-economist Nathan Penny​ said.

“We do know those regions have suffered significant damage but to say anything specific about the long term effects would be speculation at this stage,” he said.

“We will have a better idea next week when access and communications start to improve.”

Steven Carden​, managing director of Delegat Group, said its Auckland winery had continued to operate this week, but there had been surface flooding at its Hawke’s Bay site.

That had since receded and the impact on the winery and Delegat’s vineyards in the region was being assessed.

CHRIS SKELTON Esk Valley resident Warwick Marshall talks about the destruction Cyclone Gabrielle caused.

”Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and their families,” Carden said.

A NZ Winegrowers spokesperson agreed it could be days before the full extent of the damage became clear.

“This is a significant weather event, and it has occurred on the cusp of the busiest time of year for the industry. It is a serious concern for growers and wineries in badly affected areas,” she said.

“Post-Cyclone Gabrielle, dry and sunny weather will be needed to mitigate any short-term damage on this year’s vintage, and reduce disease pressure on the grapes.”

“Our industry’s most important priority continues to be keeping our people and our communities safe.”