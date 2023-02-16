'Wall of wood': The trouble with forestry slash

When a cyclone bears down on the East Coast, it’s not just wind and rain residents brace for but the “wall of wood” created by forestry slash.

But what is it?

Also known as wood slash, forestry slash is the scrap timber, branches and offcuts left behind in when pine plantations are harvested.

It’s often pushed or stacked into large piles called “birds nests” around the logging site but, if it’s not well managed or stacked on unstable ground, it can be swept into rivers during heavy rain.

How much of a problem is it?

When it gets into rivers, it can become a huge one. Debris and logs swept downstream can cause further flooding, damage to property and infrastructure, injury and death.

Watch as the Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay is about to be submerged by the Mangaheia River.

In January, a 12-year-old boy died after being struck by a log which was part of wood slash covering Gisborne’s Waikanae Beach.

We’re hearing a lot about it lately. Is it a new problem?

Cyclone Gabrielle has brought the issue up again but it’s been talked about for decades on the coast.

It first hit national headlines in 2018 after a million tonnes of it was dumped on Tolaga Bay and the Gisborne District after major rainfall.

The cleanup cost tens of millions of dollars and the Gisborne District Council prosecuted 10 forestry companies for multiple breaches of their resource consents.

Since then, slash has been an increasingly frequent, serious headache for East Coasters. In 2020, heavy rain swept slash down rivers in the region, blocking bridges and leaving beaches blanketed by logs.

And just last month the remnants of Cyclone Hale washed another damaging sea of forestry waste downriver.

So, it’s only an East Coast issue?

No, that’s just the area we hear about most because so much forestry goes on there. Studies have shown the industry accounts for the greatest share of regional GDP – more than 5% – and one in four households has a member whose job is dependent on forestry.

But slash is also a problem in other regions, including Nelson, Hawkes Bay, Wairarapa and Coromandel.

Tolaga Bay's beach is still littered with slash, a year on from a storm.

What’s being done about it?

The National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry (NES-PF) came into effect in May 2018 and set out where and how slash should be stacked to reduce the risk of it ending up in a waterway.

That hasn’t been enough for Tairāwhiti locals, who are sick and tired of dealing with the “carnage” slash causes and have called on authorities to do more, or the Environmental Defence Society (EDS), which has called for a formal Commission of Inquiry.

The EDS says with climate change increasing the severity and frequency of high rainfall events, the old way of managing plantation forests isn’t good enough.

“The days of clear-felling are over [and] environmental regulations need tightening,” EDS chief executive Gary Taylor​ said.

Forestry is big business on the East Coast.

“The present tinkering with the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry isn’t going to address the much bigger issue of continuing environmental harm.”

But the forestry industry disagrees. Forest Owners Association president Grant Dodson​ said practices had changed since 2018 and outcomes would continue to improve.

“The NES for plantation forestry is only five years old. Its provisions are performing well, but will take time to come into effect over a 30-year plantation lifecycle,” he said.

“Many forests still in the growth phase have yet to have earthworks and harvest operations undertaken under the new standard. It’s still coming into effect and the benefits are not yet fully realised.”

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash has so far rejected calls for an inquiry into forestry practices but pressure is mounting.

What’s next then?

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash​ has so far rejected calls for an inquiry, instead suggesting forestry companies and key stakeholders get their heads together to understand how the sector could operate better.

However, with the East Coast facing another huge cleanup after back-to-back cyclones and the slash that comes with them, the pressure to get serious about the situation is mounting – even within his own party.

On Tuesday, Civil Defence Minister Kieran McAnulty​ called for the forestry industry to clean up its act, while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins​ confirmed the Government would look into industry practices to prevent waste and debris from entering the waterways.