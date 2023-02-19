Auckland University tells staff to use GPTZero to detect chatbot cheats

The University of Auckland is advising staff to use GPTZero and other detection tools to combat the use of intelligent AI-powered chatbots to cheat.

A university spokesperson described detection as “at best a short-term, partial solution” that “should not be relied upon”.

“Detection methods are not 100% accurate and will constantly evolve in the arms race between ChatGPT and GPTZero – the current most prevalent detection tool,” the spokesperson said.

Staff were also being advised to modify assessment questions and structure, so it was more difficult and complex for AI transformer tools like ChatGPT to produce acceptable responses.

READ MORE:

* I’m trying to make myself feel better after my interview with a robot

* Back to school: How will we stop students cheating with AI technology?

* Universities expand controversial AI monitoring of students taking online exams



“We are also encouraging staff to consider using more low-stakes, in-person assessments that place importance on the process of producing work, not the product.”

Staff were also being told to look at a range of in-person assessment opportunities, such as Viva Voce examinations – or examination conducted by spoken communication.

Another option was creating assessments that called for authentic, individual responses, which AI was likely to find difficult to fake.

AP Since ChatGPT was unleashed on the world, Google has announced it will be releasing its own language-based AI.

There was also an option to encourage more assessments via presentations, interviews, group work, and even via the production of podcasts.

Carol Mutch works in teacher education, teaching theory, and teaches liberal arts at the University of Auckland and is the education commissioner for the New Zealand National Commission for Unesco.

She said universities would probably have to move away from the impersonal, large lecture theatre-based learning that had become mainstream if tertiary providers truly wanted to combat AI-assisted cheating.

“If you engage with your students along the way and get to know them and they discuss their ideas with you, by the time their piece of work comes in you have got a sense of whether they have processed the lectures and lecture material or not.”

She said this was not a criticism of the university, because she was aware of the constant struggle to find funding.

“However, we do need to find ways in which the sort of delivery model that is, ‘I am the expert, I pass information on to you, you copy it down and regurgitate it in examination’, that lends itself very much to using ChatGPT.”

Individualised learning, more interactions between teachers and students, and a greater emphasis on the process of learning was required.

”How you do that without costing lots of money, I don’t know. I don’t have answers, I just have visions.”

She said using ChatGPT responses was similar to students taking passages from Google or Wikipedia.

”You can usually tell when they don’t understand it because they use synonyms for some of the words in the original sources that aren’t quite right – you kind of go that’s a bit of an awkward word to use there.”

The university spokesperson said there was potential for ChatGPT to be used in teaching and learning. But, students who may also use them to cheat on course work, assignments and examinations.

“We have well established processes and practices in place to ensure that we are positioned to both take advantage and to respond.”

“We know these technologies are starting to play a role in shaping assessment with the potential of improvements and at the same time are aware of the risks to assessment security and academic integrity.”

The university was also working in partnership with the Auckland University Students’ Association so students understood about ChatGPT, and other emerging tech, and the risks associated in using them to inform course work.

Students were also being provided with “a clarifying statement” that unless explicitly stated in writing by the course director, the default position was that the use of an AI text generator such as ChatGPT was prohibited in all academic work.