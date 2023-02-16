Are you entitled to a refund if you've had to cancel your accommodation due to the cyclone?

Adding to that, tens of thousands of people are without power.

A Nelson man who was unable to make it to his week-long holiday in the Bay of Islands tourist town of Paihia has been left more than $1000 out of pocket after the motel would not allow a refund.

Daniel Thomas and his partner travelled from Nelson to Auckland on Sunday in preparation for the trip to Paihia but realised there was no way they were going to get through as roads began to close.

Paihia was hammered by Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday, which closed a number of roads, completely cutting off Northland.

Thomas he called the Outrigger Motel to say they were unable to make it on the 12th and 13th and were hoping roads would be open on the 14th. He asked to move their reservation to that day.

“I called the motel both Sunday and Monday to update them, stating we were still trying to make our booking while the cyclone situation was still evolving. The motel cancelled our original booking of seven nights, rebooked and fully charged us from Tuesday the 14th to Sunday the 19th.”

But when flooding continued the pair decided to stay in Auckland and the motel refused to give a refund. Northland’s weather did not clear until Wednesday.

“I understand they have to make an income and no-shows are a massive inconvenience but in the case of natural disasters surely there should be some leniency.”

Emma Boom/Supplied Northland was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle. Extensive flooding on Maungatapere Rd.

A spokesperson for the Outrigger Motel said its cancellation policy stated any changes made up to five days before the booked date would incur no charges. Thereafter, the whole accommodation amount would be charged.

When asked if a natural disaster was covered by the policy, they said they normally suggest the guest first contact their travel agent to change or cancel their booking. “And then they could claim their insurance to cover their cost.”

A Consumer NZ spokesperson said it depended on the individual situation whether a person was entitled to a refund.

“We suggest consumers check the terms and conditions of their booking.

“The terms will usually say what happens when one party needs to cancel due to an event beyond their control, often called an ‘act of God’ or ‘force majeure’, such as a natural disaster. Terms can’t be unfair though, so if an accommodation provider is attempting to pocket your money or retain a large chunk of it, they’re likely to be breaching the unfair terms provisions of the Fair Trading Act.”

If the terms did not cover what happens, the contract was likely to be “frustrated” – meaning it was impossible to perform – and people could ask for a refund, but the accommodation provider would be entitled to deduct their reasonable expenses.

Most comprehensive travel insurance policies also provided built-in cover for non-refundable travel and accommodation costs if you had to cancel or cut short your trip due to an unforeseen event.