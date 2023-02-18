Why didn't we make ticket scalping illegal?

The Government is set to take on ticket scalpers and re-sellers, saying "buyer beware" is not working. First published in May, 2019.

ANALYSIS: Anger was running so high with ticket scalping rip-offs in 2019 that the Commerce Commission was engaged in legal action against ticket reseller Viagogo, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed better consumer protection.

But while the commission's case against Viagogo finally started at a judge-only trial in the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday, Ardern’s reforms have died a silent death.

“It hit a stone wall. It literally did die,” says Robyn Alexander, secretary of the New Zealand Promoters Association.

“We don’t quite know why.”

Ticket scalping is a term used for people buying tickets to an event like a concert, or an All Blacks match, and then reselling them for a profit to somebody desperate to go.

But in 2019, story after story of people claiming to have been sold invalid tickets on the Viagogo resale website, or sold tickets at huge mark-ups, prompted the prime minister to announce action in March.

“It's fundamentally unfair that people are profiting while our arts and culture sector is short-changed and consumers are being scammed,” Ardern said at the time.

screen grab/Stuff Viagogo is a market on which people can ‘resell’ tickets to events like music concerts.

“We all know people who have bought tickets to the big concerts, sporting events and festivals who have not been able to attend because the tickets were fake or were duplicates,” she said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment launched a consultation, with options such as putting a cap on how much people could make reselling an event ticket open for discussion.

The discussion paper spoke about ticket-buyers being misled and defrauded.

It suggested resale platforms like Viagogo, and Ticketmaster Resale, be covered by laws requiring them to be clear that they were resellers of tickets.

But after gathering 284 submissions, including from many people furious at Viagogo, the process ground to a halt.

It wasn’t for a lack of public support for change.

MBIE paid Colmar Brunton to do a survey of 1000 people. Of them, 210 had bought resale tickets themselves, skewing to people who were younger, male, and had higher incomes.

Most had bought resale tickets through TradeMe, Facebook, or Ticketmaster. Only 20 in that 1000 had bought tickets from Viagogo.

Colmar Brunton reported that there were a lot of unhappy punters. About 20% of people who had bought resale tickets rated their experience as a poor – one or two on a five-point scale. That rose to 60% for people who bought through Viagogo.

Despite Viagogo being such a minor player in the concert-going lives of the 1000 people Colmar Brunton surveyed, the High Court heard on Wednesday that just over 323,000 tickets were resold through Viagogo between July 18, 2016 and October 31, 2022.

It also heard that about 90% of them were resold by scalpers, not ordinary people who had bought a ticket, but now could not go to their chosen event.

Colmar Brunton found there was a high level of support for new laws, with 67% of those it spoke to supporting further regulation around ticket reselling, rising to 86% amongst people who had bought tickets through Viagogo.

Then-Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said while current laws (the Fair Trading Act and the Consumer Guarantees Act) were there to protect consumers: “There is growing public concern that many New Zealanders are being ripped off and harmed by ticket scalping practices.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff When he was commerce and consumer affairs minister, Kris Faafoi led the consultation on how scalpers should be regulated.

Alexander says current laws have not protected people, and are like an “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”.

They are too hard, and time-consuming, to enforce, she says. New laws are needed, she says.

“The Commerce Commission is trying to be the ambulance, but they are finding it hard with somebody headquartered outside of New Zealand,” Alexander says.

Viagogo is headquartered in Switzerland.

The commission is seeking a declaration from the High Court that Viagogo broke the Fair Trading Act. The commission started its legal action in 2018, and is only now having its day in court, despite its actions forcing Viagogo to make changes to claims it made on its website in 2019.

Viagogo denies the commission’s claims, saying it was clear with customers that it was a ticket resale market, and has argued it was being targeted with “misplaced anger” over scalpers.

Alexander favours Queensland-style price-capping on resales, but also regulation of how ticket resale platforms like Viagogo and Ticketmaster Resale present themselves to ticket buyers.

In the Australian state tickets for events can be resold for up to 10% more than they were originally bought for, she says.

New Zealand has its own limited scalping laws in the Major Events Management Act, which was put in place in 2007 to protect the financial interests of events like Fifa football tournaments, and World Rugby tournaments.

Dan Peled/Photosport Tupou Vaa'i scores a try during the Australian Wallabies v New Zealand All Blacks Tri Nations rugby union match at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. People scalping tickets for games at the stadium are limited in how much they can on-sell tickets for.

“Reselling or trading a ticket for a value greater than its original sale price, either in person or online, is an offence, punishable by a fine of up to $5000,” MBIE says.

So far 10 events including the 2011 Rugby World Cup and the 2015 Cricket World Cup, have been designated major events.

Alexander would like to see the major events scalping restrictions in the act extended to all events.

But economist Brad Olsen from NZIER, says “Dictating price from government is bad. Price controls have been tried in New Zealand before. They failed miserably. It would be wise to learn that lesson.”

While price controls are entirely unpalatable, he says regulating markets, so they function fairly and efficiently is not.

“You should regulate the conduct of the market, not the market itself,” he says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Economist Brad Olsen says New Zealand has tried price caps, and they were a disaster.

Examples of market regulation in New Zealand included requiring real estate agents to reveal if homes they are selling are leaky, or requiring motor vehicle dealers to be registered, so they can be booted out of the industry if they lie to car buyers.

In its submission to the scalping review, Viagogo said price caps were “impossible to enforce”, and Trade Me submitted that price caps would be too costly to implement, and force it to stop letting people resell tickets on its market.

“It would be uneconomic for us to manually check the ticket details and price of every ticket sold on Trade Me,” it said.

Alexander hopes the Government can be convinced to resuscitate its scalping review.

“We have recently reopened the discussion with government about ticket in general and bringing in tighter legislation because that’s the only way you will control what happens in this market, by anybody including Viagogo,” she says.