Teen stranded in New York for days after Air NZ cancels flight by text

Logan Chalmers, 18, at the United Nations in New York. The University of Otago student was stranded in the city after Air New Zealand cancelled his flight by text message.

A teenager stranded in New York after Air New Zealand cancelled his flight by text message says he tried everything to contact the airline but “if you’re at the back of the plane, you’re on your own”.

Logan Chalmers​, 18, left Auckland two weeks ago on his first overseas trip as a solo traveller.

He had expected to return home on February 13. However, two days before his travel date, he received a text from Air NZ advising him that his flight had been cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

On Thursday, the second-year University of Otago student said attempts to rebook online had been unsuccessful, and he had “lost count” of how many times he had called the airline only to be disconnected by its automated phone system.

He had also sent messages by email, Facebook and Twitter.

“There is a Koru Club number you can call if you’re a rich customer, but it seems like if you’re at the back of the plane, you’re on your own,” he said.

Although his insurer would cover the fare difference if he rebooked with another airline, they had asked him to provide confirmation of a refund from Air NZ first.

“That would require me actually talking to someone at Air New Zealand,” Chalmers said.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tropical cyclone Gabrielle caused chaos at Auckland Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Chalmers was staying in a YMCA hostel on Manhattan’s Upper West Side while he tried to organise a flight home and said he had no real support in the city.

“I tried the consulate in New York. They were friendly, but there wasn’t a lot they could do. They pretty much said I’m at the mercy of the airline,” he said.

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty​ said Cyclone Gabrielle had caused 850 flight cancellations and disrupted the travel plans of around 49,000 people.

Passengers affected by flight cancellations were sent an email apologising for the disruption and advising them the airline would work “around the clock” to rebook them and be in touch within 72 hours.

“As you can imagine, recovering this level of disrupted customers is no easy feat,” Geraghty said.

“We’ve explored all possible options including swapping aircraft to larger capacity planes, working with our Star Alliance partners, converting cargo flights to passenger and adding services where possible.”

An extra flight from North America was added on Thursday afternoon, which Chalmers had been rebooked on, she said.

“This is one of the largest rebooking events we have had to undertake so will take some time, but we’re committed to getting all of our customers back in the skies as quickly as possible.”