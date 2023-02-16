Reserve Bank should pause interest rate hikes following Cyclone Gabrielle, Kiwibank says

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has been raising interest rates aggressively to bring inflation under control. (File photo)

The Reserve Bank should hold off raising interest rates at its meeting next week as the country deals with the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, Kiwibank says.

Economists have been weighing up whether the central bank might increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 or 75 basis points next Wednesday, as it seeks to cool inflation.

But Kiwibank economists said in a note on Thursday that the Reserve Bank should pause its hiking cycle as the country deals with the devastating impact of recent flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Talk of a 50bp, or even 75bp, hike should be sidelined,” Kiwibank said. “The comms effort in explaining such a move in the middle of a crisis would be difficult to say the least. And it’s not warranted.”

The central bank could always resume its tightening cycle in April if required, they said.

Pressing pause on an interest rate hike would see wholesale interest rates decline, and lending rates soften, they said.

“Temporary relief, of all kinds, is needed in the time of crisis,” they said.

They noted that the need to raise interest rates aggressively was no longer warranted after a report showed inflation was weaker than expected at the end of last year at 7.2%, compared with the Reserve Bank’s expectation for 7.5%, suggesting it may have peaked earlier than expected.

“A pause from the RBNZ next week would be welcomed by most Kiwi, and highlight that officials are cognisant of the economic damage being inflicted,” they said.

“The Government has called a national state of emergency. There is significant damage to key infrastructure, buildings and housing. And there will be severe damage to crops and farms. Many businesses and households have also lost income with an inability to trade during the flooding.

“Guesstimates of the total economic impact are now in the billions, not millions.”

There was likely to be a sharp lift in economic activity as the nation rebuilt following the disaster, which would be inflationary, especially in construction which was already capacity constrained, Kiwibank noted.

However they expected the Reserve Bank to look through the impacts of the disaster, with the spike in economic activity and inflation likely to be temporary.

While Kiwibank economists thought the Reserve Bank should pause interest rate hikes, they expected it to deliver a smaller 25bp or 50bp hike, from the current 4.25% rate.

“We believe a 75bp hike is well and truly off the table,” they said.