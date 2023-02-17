Mission Estate promoters say Sting concert will go ahead but winery boss isn't convinced

Mission Estate Winery Concert has been told to “read the room” after it announced the Sting concert would go ahead on March 4.

But the winery said the post to Facebook, which said it had “commenced the programmed build with the view that the Sting Concert will proceed on Saturday 4 March” despite the utter devastation in the Hawke’s Bay, had come from the concert’s Australian promoters.

Mission Estate Winery chief executive Peter Holley said he had not seen the post himself because he was dealing with power and technology issues in Napier.

The promoters wanted to go ahead with the concert, but he said it was unlikely it would be able to.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Fresh evacuations recommended, National Emergency Management Agency at highest alert level

* Foodie heaven: Eating and drinking our way through Hawke's Bay

* Rod Stewart to play Mission Estate winery later this year



Two weeks out from the show, most of the Hawke’s Bay had little means to communicate, access by road was so blocked that supermarkets were having to helicopter in food and thousands of people were displaced and had lost everything they owned.

On Friday seven people had been confirmed dead after Cyclone Gabrielle, while about 10,000 people had been displaced by the storm. New Zealand has not seen this level of displacement since the Christchurch earthquake of 2011.

“Where I’m sitting now, it is extremely unlikely that we will be able to go ahead,” Holley said.

SUPPLIED Mission Estate concerts attract thousands of people.

In a post to Facebook the venue said its thoughts were with the people Cyclone Gabrielle had left “displaced and hurting in Hawke’s Bay as the community moves from crisis to recovery”.

“About the STING [sic] Concert, we have commenced the programmed build with the view that the Sting Concert will proceed on Saturday 4 March.

“We are lucky the Mission Estate Winery Concert site is in relatively good condition and is improving by the day. Whilst the overall situation is fluid, and there are many contributing factors, we will post Concert updates as information becomes available.”

But Holley said he didn’t think the promoters had the “faintest idea” of what was happening in Hawke’s Bay.

“It’s devastation.

“I would like to, on behalf of our promoters who I haven’t spoken to, apologise unreservedly if this has caused offence to anybody.”

Sting’s manager has been approached for comment.

Wellingtonian Catherine Delore said she and a group of friends would be travelling from the capital for the concert – but she did not agree with the concert going ahead.

“I absolutely want to see Sting and enjoy a great concert. But before that I want to know that people who've been displaced have a roof over their heads and all the resources are supporting those who've been through such a hell of a time.

“Please consider postponing. Napier will need people spending money there, but the time just isn't right. Locals and their needs must come first. Surely you can see that.”

Martin Kierszenbaum Sting is set to play in Christchurch on March 1 and Hawke’s Bay on March 4.

Other concertgoers could not believe the show was even being considered.

“Seriously Mission read the room and help those who need it!! If you have a place unaffected offer it to those in need and look after your community!!,” one commenter said.

The Mission Estate Winery Concert team has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, a post from Mission Estate Winery, which runs the winery but not the concert, said there was limited communication at the site due to power being off in Napier.

It had cancelled all restaurant and cellar door bookings this week and was unsure whether it would be able to open next week.

“Regarding our Mission Concerts - again, we cannot currently answer if Sting will be going forward, but will update you all as soon as we can.”