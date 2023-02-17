New Netflix account sharing rules don't consider split families, 17-year-old says

A teenager says his family will have to pay for two Netflix accounts because new account sharing rules don’t take into account those living in split families.

This month How to get a Netflix subscription for $5 a month

* Thousands slam Netflix on social media over password sharing crackdown

* Netflix to crack down on account sharing in NZ later this month



">Netflix introduced “primary location” restrictions to crack down on password sharing.

The change requires all users to log into the account using the primary location’s wi-fi network at least once every 31 days to avoid being blocked. There were 100 million households sharing accounts around the world.

But 17-year-old James Singh said he and his siblings would have to fork out for a second account because he and his siblings move between his separated parent’s homes every three days and Netflix would block their account if it was used in both places.

READ MORE:

* How to get a Netflix subscription for $5 a month

* Thousands slam Netflix on social media over password sharing crackdown

* Netflix to crack down on account sharing in NZ later this month



”I understand that Netflix is trying to solve the issue of account sharing, but the new policy has almost become a little bit discriminatory against split or blended families,” Singh said.

“Essentially, if your family becomes split you now how to pay double of one more thing, and once you leave that house you’re no longer a part of that family in Netflix’s eyes.”

He complained to the streaming platform, and a customer service rep said he could buy a ‘member slot’ and invite people outside their household to use Netflix, which would cost an extra $7.99 a month per person.

But when he responded that it was his household, but they just moved location, he was told a “Netflix account is for people who live together in a single household”.

So he asked if he was going to have to pay double for two accounts because his family is divorced and lived in separate homes, and Netflix responded “unfortunately if the system detects a persistent use of Netflix outside the primary location it will be blocked”.

“We’ve had that same Netflix account for over five years. We pay for the premium subscription as all of us used it which was over $20 a month,” Singh said.

”If we have to buy another account just so I have access to the streaming platform I’ve already had for years, it’s going to double that expense.”

Another Netflix user Marcus Kapz said he found the new policy “incredibly discriminatory” towards split families.

“My parents recently divorced and it’s been financially challenging for parents to stay afloat, especially with the cost of living rising. Thankfully they agreed that the one luxury they'd kept was our family Netflix account.”

His parents split the bill so both he and his sister could watch specific Netflix shows, but the new policy meant it would add yet another cost to their budget.

“It seems unfair that families that aren't split can choose to split the cost but divorced families have to double payments simply because they don't fit the traditional mould for families. Netflix has not released a statement on this and I think that says more than enough.”

Netflix New Zealand said it did want to comment on how this change would affect separated families.

Instead, it said “travelling” would be easy for Netflix users, particularly on non-TV devices.