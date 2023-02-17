Bed Bath and Beyond inappropriate: Retailer apologises for 'cyclone strength' savings campaign

Bed, Bath and Beyond has apologised for its advertising campaign.

Bed Bath and Beyond has been criticised for an advertising campaign offering “cyclone strength savings”.

The ad was sent through to customers’ email inboxes on Friday morning, advertising a three-day sale that claimed to be of “cyclone strength” with "extreme deals” on its homeware.

It arrived as residents in Hawke’s Bay were still dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, which tore through the region earlier in the week. On Friday morning the death toll had risen to seven, with people still unaccounted for and more than 10,000 people without a home.

General manager of Bed Bath and Beyond Guy Hunt said the homeware retailer had a number of complaints from customers regarding the heading of its email.

”As always we welcome this feedback and take on board that this has not been a thoughtful choice of words. We genuinely apologise to anyone who has felt offended by the heading. By no means was our intention to make light of Cyclone Gabrielle or its devastating effects.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the cyclone, and we will continue to support those impacted across all of NZ through this tough time, this includes a number of staff and customers in a number of regions.”

It would be sending an apology email to all customers shortly.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Seasonal workers made homeless by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay gather at the Cook Islands Community Hall in Flaxmere.

Hunt said the retailer had been working within different areas of NZ to support communities affected through donated products and would continue to do so.

Vicky Flanagan was one of the customers who thought the email was in bad taste and had complained.

She emailed Bed, Bath & Beyond asking if they thought it was appropriate.

“We are sorry you feel our email heading was not appropriate,” a customer service representative emailed in response.

“By no means are we making light of the cyclone situation.”